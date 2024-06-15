One arrested with 2 kg ganja

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Bullowal police have arrested one person during patrolling in the area and recovered 2 kg of ganja from him. The suspect was identified as Muhammad Sannu, a resident of Tony Motor, Nandachor village. A case has been registered against the suspect under the NDPS Act. oc

Woman dies in road accident

Phagwara: A woman died while her friend, who was riding pillion on the scooter, sustained serious injuries when their two-wheeler bearing registration number PB08C1845 was hit by a speeding truck near Haveli Dhabha on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Jagdish Kaur, a resident of Kot Kalan village. The injured, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was admitted to the Civil Hospital. The truck driver, identified as Raees Khan, a resident of Seekri village, fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The police registered a case under Section 304A of the IPC and impounded the truck. oc

activa Scooter,

bike stolen

Phagwara: An Activa scooter parked near gurdwara at Bazar Bansanwala here was stolen on Thursday. Malkiat Singh, owner of the scooter, said he went to gurdwara to pay obeisance. When he came out, he found that his scooter was stolen. The police have registered a case. In another incident, a bike bearing registration number PB09P6193 parked outside a showroom in Hargobind Nagar was stolen on Thursday night. On complaint by bike owner Hari Krishan, a resident of New Model Town, the police registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. oc

1 arrested for murder attempt

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested one person on the charge of attempt to murder. Investigating Officer (IO) Buta Ram said the arrested suspect was identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Udhowal village falling under the Mehatpur police station. Lovpreet Singh, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, complained to the police that the suspect and his accomplices waylaid him and attacked him with sharp weapons with an intention to kill and seriously injure him on May 24. The IO said a case was registered against the suspect while his six accomplices were absconding. oc

Cash, mobile phones stolen

Phagwara: A resident of Guru Nanakpura Mohalla, Nakodar, Surinder Kumar, complained to the police that unidentified miscreants barged into his house and decamped with his purse containing Rs 500, two mobile phones and documents. Investigating officer (IO) Harinder Singh said a case had been registered against unidentified suspects. oc

Couple held for assaulting man

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a couple on the charge of assaulting a 70-year-old villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Jagdev Singh said the suspects were identified as Gursewak Singh of Memhuwal Yusafpur village and his wife Baljit Kaur. The IO said a case was registered against the suspects and three other members of their family.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur