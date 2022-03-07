One booked for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of illegal sand mining. Investigating Officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said a police party was on petrol duty at the Bajwa Kalan Kawanwala Pattan road when it noticed a tractor with two trolleys loaded with sand. The accused managed to flee. A case under sections 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly carrying stolen property) of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused. The tractor-trolley was impounded. OC

13 booked on assault charge

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked thirteen persons on the charge of assaulting a Nakodar villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Gurdev Singh said the accused have been identified as Pardip, Viky, Anthoni, Kanshi, Sunny and Jagga, all residents of Malsian village, and their seven unidentified accomplices. Harjindar Singh, a resident of Tahli village in Nakodar, complained to the police that the accused waylaid him, and attacked with sharp-edged weapons on March 2. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

Two booked for kidnapping girl

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked two Nakodar village residents on the charge of kidnapping and confining a girl. Investigating Officer (IO) Labh Singh said that the accused have been identified as Jaiki and Lovpreet Singh, residents of Gandharan village in Nakodar. Amrik Singh, a resident of Sadik Pur village, complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his daughter and confined her somewhere. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

1 booked for stealing cash

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a villager on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Investigating Officer (IO) Gurdev Singh said the accused have been identified as Rohit, a resident of Dabari colony, Malsian village. Deepak, a resident of the same locality, complained to the police that the accused had stolen Rs 5,000 and gold jewellery from his house on February 6. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Free glaucoma screening camp

Phagwara: The Health Department will offer free screening for glaucoma in the district from March 7 to 12 as part of observing World Glaucoma Week. Civil Surgeon Gurindervir Kaur and Senior Medical Officer Phagwara Dr Lehmber Ram said special screening camps for cataract screenings were planned in various health institutions of the district. Free eye check-up and public awareness programmes will be organised in different health centre of the district. The eye examination will be done for those above 40 years of age. After the checkup, free treatment will be provided to those in need, CMO said on Sunday.