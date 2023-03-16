One booked for kidnapping girl

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar (city) police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of kidnapping a girl and confining her. Gurmit Singh, a resident of Rai Pur Gujran village under the Mehatpur police station, lodged a complaint with the police that his minor daughter was returning home from her college when an unidentified person kidnapped his daughter from Shankar Road on March 14 and confined her somewhere. Investigating officer Kulwindar Singh said a case under Section 346 of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified person. OC

2 persons run over by trains

Phagwara: Two unidentified persons were run over by two different trains at two different places near the Phagwara railway station on Tuesday night. Gurbheij Singh, in-charge, Government Railway Police, Phagwara, said one person was run over by a running train near Mauli village on the Phagwara-Ludhiana rail section while the other was run over near the railway station. The GRP have kept the bodies in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for identification after a postmortem. OC

Two go missing, cases registered

Phagwara: The Bilga police have registered two missing reports in connection with the disappearance of two women, one of whom is married. Investigating officer (IO) Manoj Kumar said Harman Kaur (23), wife of Harprit Singh of Patti Bhoja, Bilga village, went missing on March 13 and a missing report has been registered. The IO said in the second case, the police also registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of Sawita (20), daughter of Sukhwindar Singh, a resident of the same locality, who went missing since March 4. OC

1 acquitted in murder case

Phagwara: The court of Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge, Jalandhar, has acquitted a person in a case of murdering his brother. The court said the prosecution failed to prove the murder charge levelled against Sukhdev, alias Keba, son of Najar Chand of Aadhi village. The Nakodar Sadar police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Sukhdev for murdering his brother Satpal, alias Sattu, on June 5, 2020. OC

PO arrested on court order

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked and arrested a proclaimed offender for failing to appear before the court. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohindar Pal said the accused had been identified as Ashok Kumar of Mohalla Danna Mandi in Talwann village. The SHO said Phillaur Judicial Magistrate First Class Gur Mehtab Singh ordered that the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case under sections of the Excise Act and should be booked under Section 174-A of the IPC. The SHO said a case had been registered against the accused.