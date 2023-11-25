One booked for sexual assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a villager on the charge of outraging women's modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said that the accused had been identified as Paras Gogna, a resident of Nurpur Chatha village. Rita, wife of Kuldeep Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused barged into her house on November 23, molested and sexually harassed her daughter and snatched a gold chain and threatened them with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 354, 354-A, 341, 452 and 506 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. No arrest has been made and raids are being conducted to nab him. OC

Five booked for assaulting bizman

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked five persons for assaulting a businessman. Investigating officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said the accused had been identified as Charanjit, a resident of Chania village, and his four accomplices. Mandeep Singh of Chania village complained to the police that Chani and his five accomplices had assaulted and looted him in July and a case was registered against him. The complainant said the accused used to threaten him. On November 18, Chani and his accomplices attacked him and threatened him with dire consequences. A case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. OC

Paddy stolen from godown

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing paddy bags from a private godown. Satinder Pal Singh, a resident of Killi village, complained to the police that thieves barged into the godown at Killi village on November 22 night and stole 167 bags of paddy. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said that a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified persons. OC

3 rob woman of gold jewellery

Phagwara: Three unidentified robbers robbed a village woman at Randhirgarh village on Thursday night.The robbers entered the house of Baljit Kaur and attacked her. They snatched her gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh andleft her wounded. Baljit was admitted to Panchhat Civil Hospital. Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said a case under Sections 379 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered .

#Nakodar #Nurpur #Phagwara