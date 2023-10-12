One-day fine art photography workshop at GNDU College

Jalandhar, October 11
In a bid to nurture budding photographers, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at GNDU College, here, organised a one-day workshop focused on fine art photography at the college campus.
The event featured acclaimed Gurmeet Singh Gawra, a Mumbai-based photographer known for his expertise in art and culture photography, fine art, and wedding photography over the past 18 years. During the workshop, Gurmeet Singh enlightened the students with the fundamental concepts of fine art photography. Moreover, he captivated the students by providing a live demonstration of his photographic skills.
College OSD Dr Kamlesh Singh Duggal commended Gurmeet Singh’s dedication to the photography industry, further encouraging the students to passionately pursue their dreams. He extended his appreciation to the efforts of the faculty members from the journalism department, including Dr Nidhi Sharma and Dr Kadambari Nayyar, as well as the college’s superintendent Harjeet Singh.
