One dead in road mishap, 3 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked three persons, including a woman, on the charges of causing death by negligence, and rash driving. Investigating Officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Hardeep Kaur, wife of Satnam Singh, Jaswant Singh and Bhupindar Singh, all residents of Bilga village in Phillaur. Harjindar Singh, a resident of Hairan village, complained to the police that his brother Balwindar Singh and his wife Rajwindar Kaur were travelling on their scooter on October 23 when the accused travelling in an SUV driven by Jaswant Singh hit his brother’s scooter on the Nakodar-Shankar road near a petrol pump. Balwindar Singh died on the spot. He said his sister-in-law Rajwindar Kaur was seriously injured and is admitted to a nursing home in Jalandhar. The IO said a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

One dies after being hit by car

Hoshiarpur: One person died after being hit by a car. The police of Sadar police station have registered a case against the accused driver. According to the information, Betka Kishku, a resident of the bus stand, told the police that a car driver hit his uncle Charan Kishku, due to which his uncle died. The Sadar police have registered a case against the accused driver, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Baroti. OC

Cellphone found in hoshiarpur Jail

Hoshiarpur: A mobile phone has been recovered from the bathroom of a barrack in the Central Jail. A case has been registered in this regard in the city police station. According to the information, Assistant Superintendent, Central Jail, Malkit Singh told the police that the jail administration had recovered an unclaimed mobile phone from the bathroom of barrack number 12. After registering a case in this regard, the police have started investigation. OC

Nakodar police nab absconder

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last one year. Investigating Officer Ranjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Takhi, a resident of Khurshaidpur village. The accused is wanted in a case of assault.