One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 2

A woman lost her life to Covid-19 in the district today. Giving information about the latest situation of Covid-19, Hoshiarpur Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar said 11 new positive cases of Covid-19 had been reported today.

As many as 389 samples were collected today. At least 30 new samples from persons with flu-like symptoms were taken today. At present, there were 57 active cases in the district. A 36-year-old resident of Thiara village died of Covid at the Government Medical College in Amritsar.