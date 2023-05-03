One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

Hoshiarpur, May 2
A woman lost her life to Covid-19 in the district today. Giving information about the latest situation of Covid-19, Hoshiarpur Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar said 11 new positive cases of Covid-19 had been reported today.
As many as 389 samples were collected today. At least 30 new samples from persons with flu-like symptoms were taken today. At present, there were 57 active cases in the district. A 36-year-old resident of Thiara village died of Covid at the Government Medical College in Amritsar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink
Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...
No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation
interim protection in defamation case declined
Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota
PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’