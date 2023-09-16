One held for bike theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 15

The Nakodar city police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating Officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Rosi, a resident of Patti Takhar Shankar village.

Jagrup Singh, a resident of Malsian village in Shahkot, complained to the police that the suspect stole his motorcycle (bearing registration No. PB-08-CN-4126) that was parked outside the Civil Hospital, Nakodar, on September 12.

The IO said that a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC was registered against the suspect and the stolen bike was recovered from him.

#Nakodar #Phagwara