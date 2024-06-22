Phagwara: One held for raping minor

Phagwara: The police have arrested a person on the charge of raping a minor girl in the Parmar Nagar locality here on June 6. The suspect has been identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Saprra village in Uttar Pradesh. Balwinder Singh Bhullar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar, said Sunny’s brother-in-law Toofan Paul, who helped the suspect escape, had already been arrested. A case under Sections 376-AB, 377 and 212 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. SHO Bhullar said as the suspect was a minor, he was produced before a juvenile court, which sent him to special home. OC
Murder suspect in judicial custody
Phagwara: A man, Musahib Ansari, who was arrested on the charge of murdering his nephew, Sahil Ansari, in New Mansa Devi Nagar, Phagwara, on Wednesday, was produced before a local judicial magistrate on Thursday evening. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Satnampura SHO Gaurav Dhir said domestic dispute was said to be the cause behind the murder. OC
Man killed in road accident
Hoshiarpur: A man died in a road accident near Mohalla Gautam Nagar on the Hoshiarpur-Una road late on Thursday night. According to information, a speeding car crashed into the wall of a salon near the Bullanwari chowk and flipped several times before hitting a pole on the other side of the road. According to eyewitnesses, the car was being driven at a high speed. The driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to save pedestrians. The injured person was taken out of the vehicle and shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. After getting information, the police reached the spot and initiated investigations into the matter.
