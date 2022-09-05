One held for snatching

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, September 4

The Nurmahal police have booked a villager on the charge of snatching a purse from a woman.

The Investigating Officer, Lavindar Singh, said the accused has been identified as Gurjant Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan.

Kuldip Kaur of Kot Badal Khan complained to the police that the accused had snatched her purse, which contained Rs 20,000. A case has been registered.