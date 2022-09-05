One held for snatching

Phillaur, September 4
The Nurmahal police have booked a villager on the charge of snatching a purse from a woman.
The Investigating Officer, Lavindar Singh, said the accused has been identified as Gurjant Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan.
Kuldip Kaur of Kot Badal Khan complained to the police that the accused had snatched her purse, which contained Rs 20,000. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt, Mercedes covered 20 km in just 9 minutes: Police
The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river,...
6 killed as two cars plunge into stream in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda
2 people were also injured in 2 accidents that took place on...