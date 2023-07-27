One held for snatching car

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 26

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a villager on the charge of snatching a car.

Investigating officer (IO) Som Nath has identified the accused as Gagan, alias Pardhan, a resident of Nurpur Chatha village.

Paras Gogna, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that he used to be friends with Gagan. The complainant said the latter had insisted on driving his car on July 7, to which he agreed. But when he asked Gagan to return the car, the latter, allegedly brandishing a pistol, threatened to kill him.

A case has been registered under Sections 392 and 506 of the IPC in this regard.

