One held for snatching cash, mobile from woman

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 22

The Nakodar police have arrested an absconding Shankar village resident on the charge of snatching cash and a mobile phone from a woman.

Investigating officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said the suspect was identified as Gurpreet Singh. Jeet Singh of Sherpur Tyba village under the Dharamkot police station, Moga, had complained to the police that he was going to a clinic in Nakodar with his wife Mandeep Kaur on a motorcycle on September 16.

The complainant said two persons hit their bike into the two-wheeler that he and his wife were riding near Sianni Wal village gate. Both fell on the road due to the impact.

The suspects snatched purse of complainant's wife that contained Rs 4,700 and a smartphone and fled from the spot. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

#Nakodar #Phagwara