One held for snatching cash, mobile from woman

Phagwara, September 22
The Nakodar police have arrested an absconding Shankar village resident on the charge of snatching cash and a mobile phone from a woman.
Investigating officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said the suspect was identified as Gurpreet Singh. Jeet Singh of Sherpur Tyba village under the Dharamkot police station, Moga, had complained to the police that he was going to a clinic in Nakodar with his wife Mandeep Kaur on a motorcycle on September 16.
The complainant said two persons hit their bike into the two-wheeler that he and his wife were riding near Sianni Wal village gate. Both fell on the road due to the impact.
The suspects snatched purse of complainant's wife that contained Rs 4,700 and a smartphone and fled from the spot. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes from Hangzhou Asian Games
Anurag Thakur cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing re...
Films like ‘Singham’ sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks that the courts are not doing their j...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others
EAM S Jaishankar in US, to meet Antony Blinken
BJP notice to MP Ramesh Bidhuri for 'anti-minority talk' in Lok Sabha
Bidhuri used offensive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali | Rajna...