One held for snatching purse

Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person for snatching a woman’s purse. Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Singh said the suspect had been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village. The IO said Kuldip Kaur, a teacher, complained to the police that while coming out from a bank two bike-borne miscreants snatched her purse, which contained Rs 20,000. A case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC was registered. OC

2 vehicle lifters in police net

Talwara: The Hajipur police arrested two persons and recovered 11 stolen motorbikes and one scooter from them. Mukerian DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk told the media that ASI Satnam Singh along with a police party had laid a naka at the Hajipur

T-point. The police were tipped off by an informer that Balveer Singh, alias Gora, a resident of Gera was bringing stolen motorcycles from Mukerian. ASI Satnam Singh intercepted him and on being interrogated, he accepted that he stole the motorbikes. He told the police that Gurdeep Singh, alias Guri, of Salempur in Gurdaspur district was his accomplice. Both the suspects were arrested and the stolen vehicles were recovered from them.