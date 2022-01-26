In Brief

One held with 2.5 kg of opium

One held with 2.5 kg of opium

Jalandhar: The city police on Tuesday seized 2.5kg of opium from Vishal Gupta (22) and arrested him. The police received information that a person from Rampur in UP is arriving near Surya Enclave to handover supply of opium. Swinging into action, the police nabbed Vishal. The police said the accused had brought opium from Uttar Pradesh to sell it in Jalandhar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Rama Mandi police station. TNS

Bank staff test +ve

Phagwara: The administration sealed the Bank Of India branch at Chaheru after the entire staff tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, as many as 120 persons were tested on Monday in Kapurthala, and all were found infected, said SMO Dr Lehmber Ram. OC

Poll: Rs6 lakh cash seized

Phagwara: To ensure a free and fair election in Kapurthala, a static surveillance team (SST) on Tuesday seized unaccounted Rs 6.16 lakh cash in the Bholath and Phagwara Assembly constituencies. District Electoral Officer, Kapurthala, Deepti Uppal said Rs3 lakh was recovered at a high-tech naka at Dhilwan by the SST from a car (PB-36 H 0807). A DDR has been registered by Dhilwan police against Aman of Ratanpura in Phagwara and Gurwinder Singh of Phagwara. The SST seized the amount and informed Income Tax officials. In Phagwara, the flying squad recovered Rs 3.16 lakh unaccounted cash in a car (PB-06 AF 4464) from Rakesh Kumar and Vinod Kumar, both residents of Dina Nagar, and Sukhraj Singh of Beas village in Jalandhar. The unaccounted cash was deposited in the government treasury. OC

National tourism day observed

Jalandhar: On the occasion of National Tourism Day, an online event was held on Tuesday in collaboration with Jung-E-Azadi Memorial, in which over 100 students from various schools of Jalandhar participated virtually. During the event, a virtual walk-through of Jung-E-Azadi memorial was also organised by the management so as to educate the students about the rich cultural legacy of Indian freedom struggle and contributions of Punjabis in it. Following the walk-through to memorial, a seminar on ‘Tourism potential of district Jalandhar’s monuments and hidden gems’ was also held. TNS

1 arrested for stealing wires

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested a man, identified as Robin of Gorsian Piran village, for stealing motor wires from farmers’ fields. Investigating officer Avtar Lal said Gurmit Singh of Rajowal village had complained to the police that the accused and his accomplices came on a scooter, and stole wires from motors installed in Fateh Pur village. A case under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and his two unidentified accomplices. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have arrested a man, identified as Chan Singh of Umrewal village, for selling illicit liquor. As many as 110 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, who was found waiting for customers with hooch at the cremation ground of Umar Pur village. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Rs500 stolen from temple

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested Kuldip Kumar, a resident of Ramewal village, for stealing money from a temple. Mohit Kumar, a resident of Kali Mata Mandir, said the accused and his accomplice came to the temple on Monday, and stole Rs500 while paying obeisance. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and his accomplice, identified as Babu of Sher Pur. OC

Selling betting slips: one held

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have arrested Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Patti Bagga, Bilga village, for betting. Investigating officer Ashwani Kumar said Rs 700 and some betting slips were seized from the possession of the accused. A case under Sections 13 A, 3 and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act has been registered. OC

