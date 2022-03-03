One held with 25-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: A team of the Special Operations Group unit of Jalandhar police on Wednesday arrested one youth and recovered 25 grams of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Karan, alias Kannu, of Santokhpura in the district. The police said the accused was going from the Aman Nagar side to Pathankot Chowk when the police team stopped him at a checkpoint. SI Ashok Kumar, a Special Operations Group unit official, said the accused used to work as an AC mechanic, but after facing losses in the lockdown, he started selling drugs. He said a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against him at police station division number 8. TNS

Villager held on theft charge

Nakodar: Sadar police have booked a person on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from the house of a resident of Shankar village. The investigating officer said the accused has been identified as Onkar Singh alias Lovy. The complainant, Divesh Tandon, told the police that the accused barged into his house on February 19 and stole Rs 35,000 and gold jewellery. The IO said a case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered. OC

HP cadre officer is new BSF IG

Jalandhar: IPS officer Asif Jalal assumed the charge of Inspector General (BSF), Punjab Frontiers. The HP cadre officer has served in various districts of the state as Assistant Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police (SP). He also served as IG, Shimla Range, and as IG in HP State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Jalal said that he looks forward to work and lead the BSF Punjab Frontier team to ensure safety and security of the country and the people in the frontier and fulfilling the mission of the BSF. TNS

One booked for demanding dowry

Phagwara: On the complaint of a woman, Parveen Kumari, a resident of Mehtan village, Satnampura police have registered a case under Sections 498-A and 406 of the IPC against her husband Satish Kumar, a resident of Madhali village, for torturing her physically and mentally for bringing more dowry. The accused was still at large. OC

One arrested with poppy husk

Phagwara: Satnampura police arrested a drug-peddler, identified as Madan Lal of Narangshahpur village, and recovered 1,700 gm poppy husk from his possession on Tuesday night. The accused was nabbed at a checkpoint near Miherru village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Three held for stealing cash

Nakodar: Sadar police have arrested a person for stealing Rs15,000 cash from a religious place. The investigating officer said the accused has been identified as Sandip Kumar, a resident of Gurre village. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered.