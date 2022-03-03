In brief

One held with 25-gm heroin

One held with 25-gm heroin

Photo for representation only.

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: A team of the Special Operations Group unit of Jalandhar police on Wednesday arrested one youth and recovered 25 grams of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Karan, alias Kannu, of Santokhpura in the district. The police said the accused was going from the Aman Nagar side to Pathankot Chowk when the police team stopped him at a checkpoint. SI Ashok Kumar, a Special Operations Group unit official, said the accused used to work as an AC mechanic, but after facing losses in the lockdown, he started selling drugs. He said a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against him at police station division number 8. TNS

Villager held on theft charge

Nakodar: Sadar police have booked a person on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from the house of a resident of Shankar village. The investigating officer said the accused has been identified as Onkar Singh alias Lovy. The complainant, Divesh Tandon, told the police that the accused barged into his house on February 19 and stole Rs 35,000 and gold jewellery. The IO said a case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered. OC

HP cadre officer is new BSF IG

Jalandhar: IPS officer Asif Jalal assumed the charge of Inspector General (BSF), Punjab Frontiers. The HP cadre officer has served in various districts of the state as Assistant Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police (SP). He also served as IG, Shimla Range, and as IG in HP State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Jalal said that he looks forward to work and lead the BSF Punjab Frontier team to ensure safety and security of the country and the people in the frontier and fulfilling the mission of the BSF. TNS

One booked for demanding dowry

Phagwara: On the complaint of a woman, Parveen Kumari, a resident of Mehtan village, Satnampura police have registered a case under Sections 498-A and 406 of the IPC against her husband Satish Kumar, a resident of Madhali village, for torturing her physically and mentally for bringing more dowry. The accused was still at large. OC

One arrested with poppy husk

Phagwara: Satnampura police arrested a drug-peddler, identified as Madan Lal of Narangshahpur village, and recovered 1,700 gm poppy husk from his possession on Tuesday night. The accused was nabbed at a checkpoint near Miherru village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Three held for stealing cash

Nakodar: Sadar police have arrested a person for stealing Rs15,000 cash from a religious place. The investigating officer said the accused has been identified as Sandip Kumar, a resident of Gurre village. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

2
World

Kremlin planning to declare ex-President Yanukovych as new head of Ukraine

3
Nation

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

4
World

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine

5
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

6
Punjab

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

7
Nation

Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students

8
Punjab

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

9
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: 500 Indian students out of war-hit Kharkiv; PM chairs meet on Ukraine

10
Nation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Don't Miss

View All
In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian captures city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Explosions reported in Kiev as Russian assault continues

Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the...

UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray

UP election 2022 LIVE updates: 8.7 per cent polling till 9 am; Yogi Adityanath in the fray for 6th phase

The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...

No report of hostage situation related to Indian students in Kharkiv: MEA

India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation

The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...

IAF’s 3 evacuation flights with 628 Indians land in Hindon airbase

IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase

The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...

Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people in 19 flights on Thursday

Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people on 19 flights today

Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India a...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

NRIs worried as Russia-Ukraine conflict delaying flights

Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains in Kharkiv

12 of 27 Panchkula pupils return from Ukraine

Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

Ukraine crisis: Taxis charging hefty rates from students

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Stranded students narrate their ordeal

Ukraine war escalates, 1,200 students still stuck in Kharkiv

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

UKRAINE CRISIS: After facing tough times, student returns from Ukraine

Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

RGNUL student participates in cyclothon