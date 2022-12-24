One held with 36 bottles of liquor

Our Correspondent

Hariana, December 23

The Hariana police have arrested a person with 36 bottles of liquor. Hariana SHO Narinder Kumar said the police was conducting a regular checking at Badyal Kanda near Kailon turn. A Skoda car passing through the area was stopped. It was being driven by Inderjit Singh, a resident of Bhana. He was arrested as 36 bottles of liquor. The Hariana police registered a case under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act against the accused and started further action.