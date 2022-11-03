One held with 7-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested a person and recovered 7 gm of heroin and Rs 6,500 drug money from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Yograj Singh, alias Yuvi, a resident of Malri village, which falls under the Nakodar police station.

As per information, a police patrol party led by ASI Iqbal Singh was stationed near Lohian Khas when they received a tip-off that Yograj, who supplies drugs, was waiting for his clients at a chowk in the village. Following which, the police party succeeded in arresting him.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused. The police claimed that the accused after producing in a local court will be taken in remand .