One held with 70-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The CIA Staff-1 on Monday arrested a youth identified as Shivam, alias Nannu, of Sevak Mandi, Jalandhar, and recovered 70-gm heroin from him. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him. He was arrested near Shakti Nagar Park, Mahavir Marg. As per information, the police were on regular checking near Mahavir Marg, when they spotted Shivam standing near the park. When the police officials went close to check his id card, he tried to flee after which he was arrested and 70-gm heroin was recovered from him. The police informed two cases under NDPS Act and Arms Act were already registered against him as he was involved in drug smuggling for a long time. TNS

2 girls injured in accident

Phagwara: Two girls sustained critical injuries, when the Activa they were riding was hit by a speeding car from the rear side in Phagwara on Monday. Both girls identified Asha and Tammanna of Jamalpur village were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The accident occurred when the car driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into their Activa. Both girls were going from Phagwara to their village. The police have registered a case. OC

Unidentified Man Run Over by Train

Phagwara: An unidentified middle-aged man was run over by a running train near Mauli village railway station on the Phagwara-Ludhiana rail section on Monday. GRP in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the deceased was crossing the railway line. The GRP have registered a case and kept the body at Phagwara Civil Hospital mortuary for identification after the post-mortem. OC

United front supports strike

Garhshankar: A special meeting of Punjab Subordinate Services Federation, Garhshankar unit, was held at Gandhi Park, Garhshankar, under the chairmanship of senior leader Amrik Singh. The provincial leader of the federation, Makhan Singh Wahidpuri, and district head Ram Ji Das Chauhan attended the meeting. Federation leader Jit Singh Bagwai said the nationwide strike by various labourers and employees’ organisations on March 27 and 28 would be fully supported by the Punjab and UT Employees-Pensioners’ United Front. He said the striking employees will conduct a protest march in the city in favour of their demands after holding a rally at the Garhshankar bus stand on March 28. They demanded that temporary employees be confirmed by giving regular scale, old pension be restored, Pay Commission report be implemented with amendment and rural allowance be restored.