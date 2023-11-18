One hurt as car hits ACP’s vehicle

Jalandhar, November 17
A speeding Honda City car hit the vehicle of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jatinder Pal Singh on a flyover between BMC and BSF Chowks. The ACP was on night surveillance duty last midnight when the incident happened. The car driver was in an inebriated state at the time of the accident.
The ACP’s gunman Head Constable Amandeep Singh was injured in the incident. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Both the vehicles were damaged in the accident. The car dragged ACP’s vehicle towards footpath.
The Station House Officer (SHO), New Baradari police station, said the car driver was arrested. The SHO said his medical examination was conducted at a hospital.
