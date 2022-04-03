'One India-2022' celebrated at LPU

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

The annual ‘One India’ fest-2022 of Lovely Professional University was held on Saturday amid mega cultural diversity celebrations on the campus. This year in its 12th session, the fest was celebrated carrying the theme “Tribal Cultural Heritage Walk”. The event was celebrative and informative with a massive presentation of diverse tribes, tribal heritage and celebrations thereof.

Students of LPU take part in the annual cultural diversity fest ‘One India-2022’ on the university campus in Phagwara. Tribune photo

For this, a large number of Indian festivals, rituals, cultures, traditions, dances, songs were showcased and performed on, in full mirth and merriment. Students raised slogans for oneness, particularly “Bharat Mata Kee Jai” and “Hum Sab Ek Haen”, amid large diversity of the country and as at the campus.

Rajya Sabha Member and Chancellor of LPU Ashok Mittal inaugurated the fest by releasing tri-coloured balloons. LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal accompanied him. Chancellor Mittal congratulated all at the helm of affairs of the fest for upholding India’s magnanimity in its diversity, as it is maintained at the campus also. Mittal encouraged students to always stand united in all endeavours for the betterment of the community, country and the world.

During the concluding hours of the 5-km long procession, various dance forms of the country were also performed.