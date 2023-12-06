One killed, 2 hurt in tanker-truck collision

Tanda Urmar (Hoshiarpur), December 5
A person was killed while two others suffered injuries in an accident near Pandori village on the Tanda-Hoshiarpur road around 3 pm today.
The accident took place when a tanker, which was coming towards Tanda, and a Tata-407 mini-truck collided head-on. Mini-truck driver Jatinder Mohan Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur, died on the spot. The police could extricate his body from the rubble after over an hour.
Sahraajdin and Makhan Deen, residents of Bodlan, who were in the tanker, suffered injuries in the mishap. They were admitted to a government hospital at Tanda. Owing to his serious condition, Makhan Deen was referred to Hoshiarpur after being administered first aid.
The police, led by Tanda in-charge Onkar Singh Brar, reached the spot and started investigations.
