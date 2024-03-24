One killed, another seriously injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 23

In an accident near Adda Satnaur on the local Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur road, a driver was killed when the hook of his tractor-trailer laden with chaff broke, while another person accompanying him on the vehicle was seriously injured.

According to information, Gurpreet Singh (35), son of Harnek Singh, a resident of Muktsar, along with his friend Gurusevak Singh, son of Mandar Singh, also a resident of Muktsar, was going to a paper mill in Saila Khurd village with chaff on his tractor-trailer. When he reached near Satnaur village, the hook of the tractor-trailer broke due to which the vehicle went out of control and overturned on the roadside. The accident was so horrific that the tractor was run over by the trailer and got stuck under it. Gurpreet died on the spot while Gurusevak was seriously injured. The injured was taken to the local Civil Hospital from where he was referred to a specialty hospital.

After receiving information about the accident, ASI Lakhbir Singh reached the spot and started investigation.

