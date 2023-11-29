One more held in rape case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested third suspect on the charge of raping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said the suspect had been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Allowali village. The IO said a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and Section 3(1) of the SC/ST Act was registered against the suspect. With this arrest, all suspects in the case had been nabbed. OC

Woman held for stealing jewellery

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a woman on the charge of stealing jewellery from a house. Investigating officer (IO) Varinder Mohan Singh said the suspect had been identified as Hina, a resident of Ahmand Garh in Ludhiana. Darshana, a resident of Dalla village, complained to the police that her daughter-in-law and her accomplice stole gold jewellery and important documents from her house on November 8. The IO said a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC was registered. OC

Man nabbed for negligent driving

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a canter driver for causing death by negligence. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Kulwinder Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Santokh Pura, Jalandhar. In his complaint to the police, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Kangniwal village falling under the Sadar Jamsher police station, said the suspect, who was driving his vehicle in a fast and negligent manner on the national highway, hit his nephew Karandeep Singh and two labourers. His nephew was crushed to death. The IO said a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on public roads), 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC. The officer said the vehicle had been impounded.

