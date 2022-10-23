One nabbed with 400-gm ice drug

Kapurthala, October 22
The Kapurthala police have recovered 400 gm of ice (crystal methamphetamine) drug from a peddler who runs a racket with his relative lodged in Kapurthala jail.
SSP Navneet Singh Bains said the police party recovered the drug from Gurpreet Singh of Ghauradi of Mahilpur at a special naka near Kanjli. He also said during the preliminary investigation, the accused, Gurpreet, had revealed that along with Harminder Singh of Binjo village, they both ran a drug racket from the Central Jail, Kapurthala. Harminder Singh is lodged in the jail.
The SSP further said the case had been registered against both Gurpreet and Harminder Singh alias Sonu. He also said the police would get the remand of Gurpreet which would provide further leads in the drug racket, besides bringing Harminder Singh on production warrant for further investigation in the matter.
SP Harvinder Singh and other prominent police officials were also present on the occasion.
