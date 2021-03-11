Online registration on for Agniveer scheme

Jalandhar, August 13
The online registration for the Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally, which started on August 5, will close on September 3. A Defence spokesperson said the recruitment rally would be conducted at Army Public School (Primary Wing) ground on Major General Rajinder Singh Sparrow Road, Jalandhar Cantt, from November 21 to December 5 for the candidates from Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran districts.
All eligible unmarried male candidates born between October 1, 1999 and April 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive) with requisite educational qualification can apply for Agniveer (General), Agniveer Technical (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper (Technical) and Agniveer Tradesman (8th and 10th pass) categories during the rally.
The candidates would have to bring with them the original certificate of education, domicile and caste issued by Tehsildar or District Magistrate along with the Dogra and Kandi area certificates. A certificate of being unmarried issued by their village sarpanch is also required. He added the candidates would have to bring the sports certificate, which has been issued by the Sports Federation. Only those candidates who have applied online would be sent the identity cards to attend the Army rally and no one would be allowed to carry a mobile phone in the rally.
