Jalandhar: The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of Apeejay Institute in collaboration with Tape A Tale Community organised ‘A National Level Online Story Telling Competition’ for the students of MBA, MCA, BBA, B.Com (H), BCA, BTech in quest of India’s Next Best Storyteller. The objective of this competition was to provide students a platform where they can share, feel and connect with people from all walks of life. More than 30 students participated in the competition. Seven students were shortlisted for the first phase. Names of the shortlisted students are- Pallavi from (MBA I), Akanksha Tyagi (B.Tech III), Aadeesh (MBA I), Harleen (B.Com VI), Shweta (MBA I), Shahida (BBA III) and Jasmilan (BCA III). The judges of the event were Rachna Tyagi, winner of Steller of the Year-2021 from Mumbai, and Deepanshi Rao, Manager, Tape A Tale Community. All the students narrated their stories very passionately and they thoroughly enjoyed the event. Some students shared incidents from their own life experiences. Akanksha Tyagi of B.Tech (CSE) Sem III was selected as Best Steller and was selected for Phase-II of the competition.

Book Reading activities conducted

To ignite the reading habits and to reiterate the might of the pen and the print world among the students, Ivy World School under the aegis of the Vasal Educational Society conducted various Book Reading activities. The pandemic could not hinder the student’s creativity and imagination as e-books were provided to them throughout the session. Books have proven to be their best friend in this time of crisis. The enthusiasm and fervour among the students could be witnessed through their active participation in various library activities like World Book Day, Reading Month, National Library Week, 100 Days Reading Campaign etc. Students reciprocated by writing reviews and sharing feedback about the books that they have read, highlighting characters and events that they particularly liked. Our best library users are Ishleen Kaur(6 Neptune),Avni Aggarwal (6th Jupiter), Ananya Chopra (7 Rhine), Harmehar Kaur (8th Archimedes), Harshveer Singh (8th Aryabhatta), Gurveer Singh (Aryabhatta) and Lovepreet Singh (Aryabhatta).

Workshop on Intel Assessment

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a two-day training workshop on the Techniques of Intelligence Assessment. The workshop was organised by PG Department of Psychology. On this occasion, eminent speakers Dr Dwarka Pershad, Dr. Tarlochan Singh and Tanya Sharma graced the occasion. The speakers discussed the needs of intelligence testing, how intelligence tests can be helpful in measuring and assessing the mental abilities of an individual and are also helpful in predicting behaviour in their performance in school or a job or in any kind of specific activity. They also discussed about the various kinds of Intelligence tests and how these tests are used in varied situations, for educational institutions for selection of suitable candidates for educational and professional activities, as well as for selection for trainees for any vocational programme and for planning for enrichment programme for gifted and remedial education and for identifying special children. Besides this they also discussed about the procedure of developmental history of children and assessment of adaptive skills.

Mock Parliament session organised

An immersive mock parliamentary session of passing the bill in the house on the topic ‘Regulation of Social Media platforms (limiting the usage hours) Bill, 2022’ was organised at Mayor World School. The students of Grade VI- X enacted parliamentary proceedings and exhibited the ways in which the members of the parliament discuss issues, move and pass bills by voting and other functional aspects. The aim of the youth parliament was to strengthen the roots of democracy, inculcate healthy habit of discipline, sensitise the youth with the working of the Parliament: its key roles and responsibilities, whilst developing students’ oratory skills. The session was presided over by two presiding officers and nearly 30 ardent students participated in the discussion. Mishti Malhotra of Grade VIII was awarded the certificate for the Best Speaker. GauranshTiwari of Grade VI was honoured with the High Commendation certificate. Aarav Gupta and Arham Jain of Grade VI were felicitated for a Special Mention while Vanshika Dilawari and Jasmine Kaur of Grade VI were acknowledged for Verbal Mention.

Student clears CA exam

Kritika Rishi, a student of Mandi Road Branch of St. Soldier Group of Institutions has cleared CA Exam in the first attempt conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). While felicitating the student, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra said that the student, Kritika Rishi, has cleared the examination for the very first time by securing 217 marks in Group 1 and 229 in Group 2. Giving information, Mandi Road Branch Principal Sarabjit Kaur Mann said till now seven students of Mandi Road Branch have become CAs. The student’s father Ashwani Kumar Rishi, mother Dimple Rishi said she is proud of her daughter as well as thankful to St. Soldier for always helping their daughter to move forward.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Celebrated

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Educator Rajwinder told the students about the importance of the day. Seema Handa, Director, said Guru Ravidas was a progressive philosopher who expanded equality messages through his poetry and lessons on religiosity. The teaching of Guru Ravidas is built in hymns and such 40 shabads are a portion of Guru Granth Sahib. Jasleen of Class IX delivered a speech on Ravidas jayanti. Middle school students designed beautiful posters on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. Komal Arora, The Principal said, ”Guru Ravidas Jayanti is marked to tell the people more about equality, unity, and religious liberty. He was the spirit of people as a messiah to develop social and religious requirements.”

Parents’ Worship Day celebrated

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Parents’ Worship Day with the kindergarten students. Parents play an important role in mental, physical, social, financial and career development of a child. The mentors told them about the role of parents who are angels in their life and how they are the role models for them. These tiny tots very well understood the significance of parents in their life and shared the valuable pictures of them with their parents respecting and loving them. President Dr Narotam Singh along with Principal Savina Bahl wished everyone Happy Parents’ Day and gave the valuable suggestion of respecting and obeying their parents whole heartedly.