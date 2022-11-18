Online system to collect Tehbazari fee launched

Jalandhar, November 17
MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish today launched a digital system for collecting Tehbazari fee from street vendors across the city. The Jalandhar MC became the first civic body in the state to use point of sale machines for collecting the fee. Answering an query over the alleged corruption in the Tehbazari Wing, Kaplish said he would look into the matter.
