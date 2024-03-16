Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the renovated civil terminal at the Adampur airport last Sunday. The first flight post renovation would take off from the airport on March 31 for the Hindon-Nanded-Bengaluru sector.

Earlier, a flight that was to take off on March 2 was postponed to March 10, which was also put on hold. Now, StarAir has finally started online ticket booking. The Adampur civil airport started functioning in 2018, but flights were withheld for the past nearly four years since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

As per the online schedule, the flight will take off from Bengaluru at 7.15 am and reach Nanded at 8.35 am. The connecting flight will start from Nanded at 9 am and reach Hindon at 11 am. From Hindon, it will take off at 11.25 am and reach Adampur at 12.25 pm. For the return tour, the flight will take off from Adampur at 12.50 pm and reach Hindon at 1.50 pm. After a 25 minute gap, the next flight will take off from Hindon at 2.15 pm and land at Nanded at 4.15 pm. From Nanded, it will take off at 4.45 pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.05 pm.

StarAir will use Embraer 175 air carrier, which has a capacity to accommodate 60 passengers. The basic airfare for the whole circuit has been fixed at Rs 14,679. For Adampur-Hindon flight, the basic airfare has been fixed at Rs 3,692.

