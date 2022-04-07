Online transfer policy to continue: Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 6

Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday announced that the department would continue with the online transfer policy for the teachers and a massive recruitment drive of new teachers would soon be started to ensure quality education by filling vacant posts in the state. He said the Punjab Government would make all-out efforts to bring back glory to government schools in the state.

Education Minister Gurmeet Singh tastes mid-day meal.

Inspecting Government High Smart School and Primary Smart Schools at Saloh village in Nawanshahr, Hayer said education would be given top priority by the Punjab Government and it had already started focusing on empowering the government schools in the state by strengthening infrastructure, recruiting teachers, etc, to ensure quality education to the students. He said the level of the government schools would be raised on a par with private educational institutes.

Terming the teachers as nation builders, the Education Minister solicited their wholehearted support and said the state government would leave no stone unturned to make it a leading state in the field of education in the country.

Hayer said under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the state would scale new heights in the education sector.

The minister also interacted with students and asked them to imbibe the qualities of positivity and hard work in their lives as these were keys to success. Hayer checked the quality of mid-day meal by tasting it. He took stock of smart classrooms where the students were learning through projectors. Later, the minister also held a meeting with the headmaster and teachers and sought their suggestions and feedback to further improve the existing education system.

Meanwhile, Meet Hayer and Garhshankar MLA Jai Kishan Singh Rori today appeared before the CJM of Nawanshahr to record their statements in a case registered by Nawanshahr police in June 2020, under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC and Section 270 of the Disaster Management Act.