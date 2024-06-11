Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Public School hosted an inclusive open chess tournament, drawing over 100 participants from diverse age-groups and esteemed educational institutions and schools across the city. The participants were students from renowned schools such as Swami Sant Dass, Apeejay School, Cambridge School, MGN School, Mayor World, CT Public School, CT World School, Ivy School and many more. The tournament featured various categories like Under-7, Under-9, Under-12, Under-15, and an open category. Kirti Sharma, along with his team members Narinder Singh, Savri Bhardwaj and Vavri Bhardwaj, ensured the smooth running of the tournament. Managing Director of JMD Chess Club, Amit Kumar and the Directors, Narinder Singh and Dr Ram Gopal, were honoured by the vice-principal of CT Public School, Sukhdeep Kaur. In the Under-7 category, Aakrish Gupta, Aarush Singh and Avyandeep Monga emerged victorious. Tanvir Kaur claimed the top position in Under-9 category, followed by Pranav Sharma and Ronit. In the Under-12 category, Aanraj, Kushager Gupta and Disha Bhatt demonstrated remarkable talent. Ananya Arora, Rudransh and Bhavya Gupta excelled in the Under-15 category. Finally, in the open category, Gurman Singh emerged as the champion, with Vedant Sethi and Moksh Sharma securing the top spots.

Chabeel organised

St Soldier Group of Institutions set up a chhabeel dedicated to the martyrdom of the fifth Sikh master Guru Arjun Dev. During this, milk-soda, water-cumin and many other types of drinks were served to passersby. Group Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra and Chairman PPR Group Rajan Chopra remembered the sacrifice of Guru Sahib along with the staff on the occasion. The chhabeel was inaugurated by chanting Gurbani. Vice-Chairperson Chopra shared the history about the great sacrifice of Guru Sahib with the staff and said that the 'Shaheedi Diwas' of Guru Arjun Dev is observed every year on the 24th day of Jeth, the third month of the Sikh calendar. Taking inspiration from his life and sacrifice, we too should follow the path of truth, she said. Staff members including Gursharan Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Raghunath, Hari, Ashok Kumar, Lakhwinder, Charanjit Singh, Mamta and Kamlesh participated in the event.

University examinations

A student of DAV College has excelled in the Guru Nanak Dev University examinations by securing the first position. Navleen Kaur, a student of MSc Chemistry Semester-I DAV College, has excelled in the 2023-24 examinations by securing the first position. She was honoured by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, HOD Prof Sheetal Aggarwal and other faculty members. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated Navleen on her achievement and encouraged her to continue the hard work in future.

District Environment Award

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya has been honoured with the District Environment Award for 2024-25, recognising its outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and sustainability. The prize was awarded by the National EduTrust of India. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen expressed gratitude to Dr Punam Suri, president of DAVCMC, and Justice (retd) NK Sud, Chairman of the Local Committee (LC), along with other mentors from DAVCMC and LC, for their unwavering support and guidance. Principal Sareen further added that various environment initiatives like Aashiyana, Aabo Hawa, HMV eTree, paper recycling have been taken up to raise awareness regarding environment conservation and restoration. She congratulated HMV stakeholders for their consistent support. Dr Anjana Bhatia, the project coordinator, highlighted that HMV was selected based on several key parameters, including resource conservation, recycling efforts and environmental awareness initiatives. Samarth Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National EduTrust of India stated that HMV has contributed to promotion of environmental conservation and their efforts towards sustainability are truly commendable.

World Ocean Day

The NCC Unit of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women marked the World Ocean Day with a series of initiatives dedicated to fostering environmental consciousness and sustainability. The event was organised under the guidance of Col Maninder Singh Sachdeva, Commanding Officer of the 2 Punjab Girls Battalion, Jalandhar. The day was observed to raise awareness about the necessity of protecting the ocean and the sustainable development goals that can be achieved through it. As part of the initiative, cadets prepared posters and slogans which were shared on social media to reach a wider audience. Cadets also recited poems in which they gave a message about the threat facing the planet and the climate crisis. The main problem is of plastic pollution in the oceans. Therefore, cadets also pledged to reject plastic use. Cadets also cleaned the fountain area of the college. College Associate NCC Officer (ANO) Lt Rupali Razdan also delivered a lecture saying it was time to take steps to conserve and protect ocean resources for future generations. Principal Dr Navjot appreciated the efforts made by the NCC department.

Orientation session on banking

Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Girls, Fatehgarh Churian, hosted an orientation programme for students on the prospects of commerce subject. Principal Pardeep Kaur and Dr Ruchi Kohli addressed the orientation session as she addressed the banking aspects of commerce and enlightened students regarding KYC updation, deposits, withdrawal aspects and basic online transactions in banking. Principal Pardeep Kaur motivated students to keep abreast with latest digital developments in the banking sector.

