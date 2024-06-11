 Open chess tournament : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

campus notes

Open chess tournament

Open chess tournament

Students of various schools who emerged winners in the Open Chess Tournament in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Public School hosted an inclusive open chess tournament, drawing over 100 participants from diverse age-groups and esteemed educational institutions and schools across the city. The participants were students from renowned schools such as Swami Sant Dass, Apeejay School, Cambridge School, MGN School, Mayor World, CT Public School, CT World School, Ivy School and many more. The tournament featured various categories like Under-7, Under-9, Under-12, Under-15, and an open category. Kirti Sharma, along with his team members Narinder Singh, Savri Bhardwaj and Vavri Bhardwaj, ensured the smooth running of the tournament. Managing Director of JMD Chess Club, Amit Kumar and the Directors, Narinder Singh and Dr Ram Gopal, were honoured by the vice-principal of CT Public School, Sukhdeep Kaur. In the Under-7 category, Aakrish Gupta, Aarush Singh and Avyandeep Monga emerged victorious. Tanvir Kaur claimed the top position in Under-9 category, followed by Pranav Sharma and Ronit. In the Under-12 category, Aanraj, Kushager Gupta and Disha Bhatt demonstrated remarkable talent. Ananya Arora, Rudransh and Bhavya Gupta excelled in the Under-15 category. Finally, in the open category, Gurman Singh emerged as the champion, with Vedant Sethi and Moksh Sharma securing the top spots.

Chabeel organised

St Soldier Group of Institutions set up a chhabeel dedicated to the martyrdom of the fifth Sikh master Guru Arjun Dev. During this, milk-soda, water-cumin and many other types of drinks were served to passersby. Group Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra and Chairman PPR Group Rajan Chopra remembered the sacrifice of Guru Sahib along with the staff on the occasion. The chhabeel was inaugurated by chanting Gurbani. Vice-Chairperson Chopra shared the history about the great sacrifice of Guru Sahib with the staff and said that the 'Shaheedi Diwas' of Guru Arjun Dev is observed every year on the 24th day of Jeth, the third month of the Sikh calendar. Taking inspiration from his life and sacrifice, we too should follow the path of truth, she said. Staff members including Gursharan Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Raghunath, Hari, Ashok Kumar, Lakhwinder, Charanjit Singh, Mamta and Kamlesh participated in the event.

University examinations

A student of DAV College has excelled in the Guru Nanak Dev University examinations by securing the first position. Navleen Kaur, a student of MSc Chemistry Semester-I DAV College, has excelled in the 2023-24 examinations by securing the first position. She was honoured by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, HOD Prof Sheetal Aggarwal and other faculty members. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated Navleen on her achievement and encouraged her to continue the hard work in future.

District Environment Award

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya has been honoured with the District Environment Award for 2024-25, recognising its outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and sustainability. The prize was awarded by the National EduTrust of India. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen expressed gratitude to Dr Punam Suri, president of DAVCMC, and Justice (retd) NK Sud, Chairman of the Local Committee (LC), along with other mentors from DAVCMC and LC, for their unwavering support and guidance. Principal Sareen further added that various environment initiatives like Aashiyana, Aabo Hawa, HMV eTree, paper recycling have been taken up to raise awareness regarding environment conservation and restoration. She congratulated HMV stakeholders for their consistent support. Dr Anjana Bhatia, the project coordinator, highlighted that HMV was selected based on several key parameters, including resource conservation, recycling efforts and environmental awareness initiatives. Samarth Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National EduTrust of India stated that HMV has contributed to promotion of environmental conservation and their efforts towards sustainability are truly commendable.

World Ocean Day

The NCC Unit of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women marked the World Ocean Day with a series of initiatives dedicated to fostering environmental consciousness and sustainability. The event was organised under the guidance of Col Maninder Singh Sachdeva, Commanding Officer of the 2 Punjab Girls Battalion, Jalandhar. The day was observed to raise awareness about the necessity of protecting the ocean and the sustainable development goals that can be achieved through it. As part of the initiative, cadets prepared posters and slogans which were shared on social media to reach a wider audience. Cadets also recited poems in which they gave a message about the threat facing the planet and the climate crisis. The main problem is of plastic pollution in the oceans. Therefore, cadets also pledged to reject plastic use. Cadets also cleaned the fountain area of the college. College Associate NCC Officer (ANO) Lt Rupali Razdan also delivered a lecture saying it was time to take steps to conserve and protect ocean resources for future generations. Principal Dr Navjot appreciated the efforts made by the NCC department.

Orientation session on banking

Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Girls, Fatehgarh Churian, hosted an orientation programme for students on the prospects of commerce subject. Principal Pardeep Kaur and Dr Ruchi Kohli addressed the orientation session as she addressed the banking aspects of commerce and enlightened students regarding KYC updation, deposits, withdrawal aspects and basic online transactions in banking. Principal Pardeep Kaur motivated students to keep abreast with latest digital developments in the banking sector.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chess


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

5
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

6
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma after win over Pakistan

9
India

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

10
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

Don't Miss

View All
“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; Internet can’t keep calm
Trending

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; internet can’t keep calm

Top News

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

People’s PMO, not mine: Modi

People’s PMO, not mine: Narendra Modi

Opposition may field South MP for LS Speaker’s position

Opposition may field South MP for Lok Sabha Speaker’s position

PM signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest