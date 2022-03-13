Open day celebrations organised

Jalandhar: An Open Day, World of Charm and Magic was organised by pre-primary wing of Police DAV Public School. It was a fair of creativity and innovation. It was inaugurated by Principal Dr. Rashmi Vij, ARO Jalandhar Zone, along with other principals of DAV schools of the zone. The welcome dance marked the opening of the show followed by Saraswati Vandana. The tiny skaters presented various dance formations. The prime attraction of the day was baby show, modelling show and bhangra for the children in the age group of 6 months-8 years. Another show stealer was ‘Galti se mistake’ - a dance performance by students. Different yogic poses were presented by the kids on earthen pitchers. The work of students was displayed in different rooms as per their age groups. Nursery students exhibited cartoon world, LKG saluted Covid warriors, UKG seasons and class one presented eco-features of earth, and class two presented craft work of students. Various activities like story telling, role plays etc. were presented by students in other subject rooms.

Abacus Arithmetic Genius Contest

Myra Garba, a student of Class II from Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, won the National Level Championship organised by SIP Abacus. Students from schools across India from Classes II to V participated online to prove their arithmetic abilities. The competition was held in three levels - city level, regional level and national level. Myra Garba participated in this contest and qualified at the city and the regional level winning a cash prize of Rs 7,500 at the regional level. She participated at the national level. There were a total number of 201 students at this level and Myra won the championship. She was awarded with a trophy, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 12,500.

Graduation ceremony organised

To acknowledge the efforts of the tiny toddlers and celebrate their new journey of Primary School life of class UKG, a graduation ceremony along with prize distribution was organised by State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. The central idea behind the ceremony was to make tiny tots proud of journey they experienced in kindergarten and move to next level of education. Both the parents and students were excited for this day which could be seen straight away on every face. They were all adorned in academic gown and cap aiming higher. The celebration started after the felicitation of the chief guest, vice-president of group of State Public School Dr Gagandeep Kaur by Principal. Students received certificate honouring their success of passing to next level of education and efforts of parents.

Short-term training programme

Under student learning centre of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College Jalandhar, the Department of Civil Engineering conducted a short-term training programme on Application of Auto CAD in Civil Engineering. Dr Rajeev Bhatia (Head of Department) told that in this 45 hours training programme the students learnt the application of 2D Auto CAD in making plans and elevation of buildings. Expert lectures were arranged from renowned architecture and engineers for practical exposure to the students. The training was conducted by Rajesh Kumar and Jaspal Singh (trainers from the Civil Engineering Department).