Open House: Do you think the decision to resume flights was taken in the best interest of citizens?

Future transmission cannot be ruled out

The government’s decision of allowing full scale resumption of international flights is a welcome step but needs to be supported by a slew of precautionary measures that are internationally recognised in documented Covid appropriate behaviour. This is a reality that life is a continuous process and its movements can’t be curtailed forever. Simultaneously, the creation and transmission of various human viruses in future cannot be totally ruled out. Even as on date, the threat of Covid-19 is still persisting and some major countries are found struggling to tackle the resultant variants. However, the world cannot sit over unpredictable future of contagious diseases except to learn how to face and cope with such deadly uncertainties through past experiences and scientific approaches. The operations of international flights, therefore, need to be regulated and streamlined through a well-defined regime of SOP with added revised precautions necessitated over the period while ensuring meticulous compliance thereof at all levels.

JAGDISH CHANDER

Air travel likely to become cheaper

India has successfully carried out Covid vaccination drive, where maximum number of people has successfully been vaccinated with their second dose and even precautionary dose have been vaccinated to front line workers and the masses above the age of 60 years. To my opinion resuming international flights is the correct decision because from the last two years many people were not able to visit their friends, relatives, nears and dears abroad to inflationary air fares and similarly the relatives from abroad were also very thin due to the limited international flights. The air fare was skyrocketing for the students, travellers who wanted to visit their relatives as it was mostly out of reach for specially the middle class families. Now, with the resuming of international flights in large number, it is expected that the air fare can come down almost the previous air fares making convenient for the masses to travel abroad. As the prescribed vaccination is necessary for the travellers and in India most of the travellers are already vaccinated with their second and third dose.

RAJAT KUMAR MOHINDRU

Time to watch covid situation carefully

As the trajectory of Covid-19 pandemic continues to see a worrisome upward trend in China and some European countries due to a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, the civil aviation ministry’s announcement about the resumption of full scale overseas flights from March 27 onwards post a two-year halt amid relaxed mandatory health and safety guidelines is not wholly welcome. No doubt, it will help those travelling abroad for various reasons, bring the battered aviation sector to normalcy and boost its economy and lower airfares which were almost doubled during the Covid-19 outbreak. But many countries have imposed curbs on passengers who have not yet received the third precautionary shot. The move has not truly elated the young aspirants because only the health workers, frontline workers and senior citizens are recipients of the booster dose so far in the country. In view of the increasing corona cases in many parts across the world and the problems being faced in international travel, those above 18 years should also be included in this category without any further delay. However, the government deserves a pat for making international operations subject to the Health Ministry’s guidelines that all foreign travellers, especially from at-risk countries, coming to India should have a full-vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report of the test conducted 72 hours prior to boarding. They should also be quarantined at least for a week after their arrival. It is time to watch the emerging pandemic situation very carefully.

Simran & Tajpreet S Kang

Safety of travellers must be a top priority

The Centre’s decision to reopen regular international flights after Covid-induced hiatus of about two years has evoked a mixed response. While many call it an important step in the right direction, others consider it ill-conceived in view of a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in China and a few European nations. After having recognising the increased vaccination across the world, the government has bowed to the persistent demand of people going abroad for higher, employment, sports, official and business activities, and leisure trips during the summer vacations. This step will give a fillip to economic recovery of the aviation sector and the country. It will also bring down airfares that were drastically increased because of limited flights under the bilateral air bubble arrangements with thirty seven countries in the wake of the pandemic. But amid waning immunity from vaccination, the government should not slacken and lower its guard against the deadly virus. Like the health and frontline workers and beneficiaries above sixty years of age, it should immediately make provisions for Covid booster dose to the prospective young travellers. Moreover, the authorities should retain a check on infection certificate and strict compliance of the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for passengers coming from at-risk nations. They should provide adequate staff at airports to ensure hassle-free immigration and safety and convenience of travellers on priority basis.

D S Kang

Bringing normalcyin travelling vital

With the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, businesses and enterprises had to undergo big ordeals, academic curriculum too was badly affected. Among others, tourism and hospitality sector witnessed the worst period as social gatherings were limited besides modes of transportation viz. surface, sea and aviation were disrupted due to Covid scare. Under the circumstances, the only alternative was online conduct of events and activities. Now after a long imperative of contagion of the deadly virus, many countries across the globe have opened up the restrictions though China and few European countries are still wary of the Covid situation. Our government has also withdrawn the impositions in the larger public interest and business development, despite some of our citizens, including children below 15 years, are yet not jabbed. Though new cases have dropped, a mild threat from new variants of the virus still persists. Stipulations of hygiene and social distancing must be adhered to till the disease is wiped out completely. Nevertheless, a steady approach allowing railways and aviation flights to resume operations is very vital to restore normalcy in routine curriculum.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Resuming flights not a wise decision

The decision of the government to resume regular international flights to China and other European countries is not a wise and proper decision. With Omicron-2.0 spreading its tentacles in many countries in Asia and Europe, such international operations should have been put on hold for the time being. There is no doubt that the virus mutates But we should also be cautious and take due precautions. If the Indian citizens visit these countries they may contract infections of Covid -19 again, as happened in the first wave of infection, as happened in the first quarter of 2020. The international flights to these countries can be resumed sometime later when the virus infection cools down. People should wear masks again while going out of their homes. During my recent visit to the US, I observed that people there were still wearing masks as mandated by the state government. As per WHO report global Covid cases have gone up by eight per cent in the last week of B.A-2 stealth Omicron variant. So as the maxim goes — Prevention is better than cure — we should take due precautions before resuming the flights.

JS Wadhwa

Move will help in economic recovery

The operations of all international flights resumed after a ban of two years. It was banned due to the onset of the pandemic. The significant decision comes after a drop in Covid cases and increased vaccination coverage all over the world. The government revised the guidelines for international flights to keep seats vacant for medical emergencies. To cover up the loss of keeping seats vacant, all airlines have increased their fares. Now with all airlines operational, skyrocketing airfares will come down and bring some relief. This move will ease travel and connectivity. Moreover, for how long they can discontinue flights, ultimately slowly it is coming back to normalcy. Besides regular passengers tourism will also increased and a dent in economy will be repaired.

SHASHI KIRAN

Screen or test every foreign traveller

Yes, the decision of resumption of international operations is in the best interest of the citizens. Although Covid-19 worst outbreak is going on in European nations and China, the decision will not affect adversely citizens of our country. The citizens desirous of going to other countries and tourists wanting to explore India can go and come when ever and where ever they like. The only precaution which our government needs to take is to implement strict guidelines of Covid protocols at airports. Every foreign traveller must wear face masks, Covid tests must be done and proper social distancing should be made. If this thing is done, then there is no fear of Covid coming to our country from foreigners and citizens will remain safe.

Sanjay Chawla

People should take preventive measures

With the outbreak of any disease, medical science with the help of its research wing tries to overpower it. But just then another disease appears treatment follows and so on, till date this process continued without break. Just take the example of plague which took millions of lives in the past but soon solution to this deadly disease appeared. Same was the fate of diseases such as chickenpox, polio etc. Sometimes nature and medical science do play hide and seek game also. In case of AIDS, cause of the disease is known but solution to the problem is not available whereas in case of cancer, cause of the disease is not known whereas solution is available in the initial stage. Like any suspense movie there is some very exciting moment in the life, as in case of cancer there is sufficient time for the patient to say bye-bye to his/her near and dear ones whereas in case of heart attack no such time period is allowed. And Covid and its different variants are part of the same old series. We are to live with it then why to be afraid of it? Yes we must take all precautionary measures like vaccination in the prescribed manners.

Naresh Johar

Ensure Covid norms are followed in flights

The Union Government had suspended international flights on March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now, after almost two years, they are resumed for the public. The government has also eased Covid-19 safety rules at airports and in flights such as doing away with having three vacant seats inside an aircraft for social distancing. With the removal of 'Air Bubble' agreements, there could be some relief for passengers as the summer vacations will begin soon. However, the airfares might go up due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War which has increased the oil prices worldwide. The pandemic is again picking up pace in China and some European nations, which calls for extra caution. Covid-19 precautions should be mandatory on flights and airports so that the risk of infection can be drastically reduced.

JATINDERPAL SINGH BATTH

