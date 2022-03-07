Open House: Do you think the govt should have been more proactive in evacuating students from Ukraine?

Govt taking every possible step

For better prospects, the students go to study abroad. Despite ordeals and heavy fees, the exodus of students continues to the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and some EU countries for professional and skilled courses. Likewise, many aspirants of medical profession, owing to stiff competition and exorbitant fees in our country, prefer to go to Ukraine and other Russian universities every year where admission expanses and competition is quite moderate and their medical degrees are recognised by IMA. The invasion has posed a grave threat to the lives of people living there, including the students studying in various colleges/ universities. While most of the other countries proactively warned their nationals to leave Ukraine, our diplomatic channels somehow got delayed in issuing the advisories and by that time the country went under seize. Had the government dealt with the situation promptly, undue panic and ordeals could have been avoided. Currently our students, of which many are from Punjab are Haryana region, are stranded in different cities and their evacuation from war torn areas is slow due to fierce fighting all around the Ukraine borders. In the ultimate, of course solution lies in to expedite worldwide dialogue to end the conflict and restore peace among the warring nations. Right now, the task is gigantic but all concerns are to evacuate the kids. With this mission, the government is ensuring every possible action has launched Operation Ganga to safely bring back all our nationals.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Make medical edu affordable here

Given the circumstances and developments that were taking place since quite a long time, the government should have been more concerned and proactive on the fate of Indian students numbering about 20,000 in Ukraine. Merely issuing advisories at some intervals were not sufficient as the migrant students and other citizens were not in position to assess the ground challenges and perceived threats in consonance with growing hostilities and conflict of interests between Russia-Ukraine and NATO. Our government, especially the MEA erred in anticipating the situation with the result that when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, evacuating such a large number of students safely and speedily under unfavorable circumstances became a challenging task. Our government should have prepared a contingency plan well in advance while keeping in effective touch with all stake holders for implementing the same in emergency. However, the government has lately woken up to seriousness of the situation with launching ‘Operation Ganga’, aimed at evacuating the students stranded at various locations. As on today, only 1700 students could be evacuated but it is reported that 26 flights are planned to airlift most of the students over next three days. While it is hoped that all Indian students will be brought back home safely without irretrievable delay. Most urgently, our government must also review present infrastructure relating to medical education in the country to make it wider and affordable for our students.

JAGDISH CHANDER