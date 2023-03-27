Open House: How do you view the AAP government's performance in the past one year?

Govt grappling with host of problems

The AAP-led government has completed one year in the state. Ever since it came to power, the government has been working hard to tackle corruption, along with lawlessness. There is no denial to the fact that the people of the state are ambitious entrepreneurs and progressive farmers, who have contributed tremendously towards the development of the country. Nevertheless, the state has been suffering because of cross-border terrorism and mafias — involved in various types of illicit trade such as drug trafficking, illegal liquor and sand mining. The government has waged a war against gangsters so as to create a thriving business environment for industries and service sectors. Investment summits are being organised to attract potential investors by ensuring ease of doing business in the state. Apart from this, the government has made considerable progress in implementing the poll promises such as providing a corruption-free administration, free power, regularisation of contractual employees and creation of new jobs. Despite efforts, the government is grappling with a surge in notorious activities by radicals and fiscal constraint. Due to this, the functioning of the government has been roller-coaster. In brief, the new dispensation has made significant strides in the direction of ‘badlav’.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Sincere efforts being made by Mann govt

The scheme providing free bus travel to women in the government-owned buses is in continuance, 300 units of free electricity to households is being provided, mohalla clinics have been inaugurated, additional funds have been allocated to education and health sector, the pension scheme to women above the age of 18 is still in the pipeline due to the additional expenditure on freebies. The major focus of the Punjab Government at present seems to be on maintaining law and order and communal harmony. The government has organised an investor’s meet to woo industrialists to the state. Kissan melas are being organised, but at present the ‘Badlav’ seems to be elusive, however, sincere efforts are being made by the state government. The efforts of the Punjabis and the policies and programmes of the Center and state government will certainly pave the way for Punjab to be the number one state in the country in coming years.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

No visible improvement in law and order

The AAP government in Punjab is now one-year-old and it is time to review its performance keeping in view of the promised transformation of the state. It can be safely concluded that beginning is encouraging, and one year is too short a period to evaluate real achievements in the backdrop of the worst-ever economic and social conditions inherited from the previous governments. However, the most worrisome is the fact that there is no visible improvement in law and order situation, the ground visibility of which was necessitated most. Recent Amritpal episode, tardy progress in checking mafia and gang culture, jail fiascos and unchecked petty crimes are black spots on the functioning of the police administration of the state. The next most disturbing failure is the deteriorating quality of local administration, especially in the fields of cleanliness in general and waste management in particular. The menace of stray animals, including street dogs, too continues unabated against the expectations. Rampant traffic chaos and encroachments on local roads too haven’t stopped, and no strong and sustainable measures seem to have been initiated so far. In case there is no substantial improvement in certain areas by the next anniversary, there will a serious question mark on the ‘badlav’ promised to the people of Punjab.

Jagdish Chander

Many people-friendly decisions made by govt

The track record of the Bhagwant Singh Maan-led AAP government’s performance during the first year has drawn mixed response with some hits, misses and serious concerns. While the Opposition is critical about its dismal performance, the government has termed it as quite satisfactory. It has taken several people and farmer-friendly initiatives. One, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy to institutionalised corruption. After launching an anti-corruption helpline, it has taken stern action against ministers, MLAs and civil and police officials indulging in malpractices. Two, it has generated employment by filling a huge number of posts lying vacant in various government departments, and regularised the services of 9,000 teachers and upgraded 117 government schools as “schools of eminence”. Three, it has slashed load enhancement fees on tubewells, provided subsidy for direct seeding of rice, cleared pending arrears of cane growers, paid pending compensation to farmers affected by bad weather and floods, and fixed MSP for Moong dal. Four, the government has provided free and better health services to people at door step by opening Aam Aadami Clinics, and announced opening of 16 new medical colleges in the state. Five, it has launched a massive crackdown on illegal encroachments to free panchayat lands worth crores. Six, the government has focused on the development of sports by encouraging sportspersons to take part in sports activity and shun drugs. Seven, the government has nearly reined in the sand, drug and transport mafias. Eight, it has constituted an anti-gangster task force to notorious criminals. The government should generate more revenue to ease the growing debt problem and tackle the law and order situation efficiently and effectively. Political parties, the state and Central governments, social and religious bodies, and civil society should work in tandem to create a ‘Rangla Punjab’.

DS Kang

Govt deserves praise, but debt a big issue

The AAP government in Punjab came to power with a thumping majority after five decades of Congress and SAD-BJP governments. As it completes its one year in office, there are divergent views about its report card. The Opposition parties see little ‘Badlav’ as there is still no significant change than the previous regimes, and have called its governance as a publicity stunt. But the ruling elite claims ‘unprecedented development’. Notwithstanding allegations of being remote-controlled by party leaders in Delhi, the AAP government deserves praise for taking several historic decisions. In order to provide clean, corruption-free governance, the government has initiated strict action against several influential people, senior politicians and bureaucrats who have looted Punjab with impunity and were patronised by successive governments. In the agriculture sector, the government has taken various steps towards crop diversification to save groundwater, increased budgetary allocations and promised MSP for Moong and reduced stubble burning. It has fulfilled most of its major electoral promises such as providing 300 units of free electricity, withdrawal of security cover of 400 influential people, putting an end to the VIP culture, and action against sand-drug mafias and gangsters. It has notified “One MLA, One Pension Scheme,” implemented old-pension scheme (OPS), regularised some contract employees, slashed load enhancement fees on tubewells, enhanced sugarcane prices, opened Aam Aadmi Clinics, acted against illegal encroachments, constituted anti-gangster task force, etc. The government has done well so far and needs to do more. It should address the serious challenges like law and order and increasing debt burden of Rs 3.2 lakh crore that the state faces.

Tajpreet S Kang

Women fooled on Rs 1K allowance promise

The Aam Aadmi Party government has reneged on its poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 a month to all women above 18 years of age. Before the last Assembly elections, it made tall promises of extending the financial aid to state women once it assumed power. However, neither in the last Budget nor in this one the government announced the aid, which exposes the real face of AAP. It seems the party came to power by making lucrative and false promises to the electorate. Because of this one unfulfilled promise, there is immense resentment among the women in Punjab against the state government.

Shailja Thakur

Need to give time for execution of plans

The assessment of the government’s performance in the past one year highlights various laudable moves, either proposed or actually taken for the welfare of the people. The Aam Aadmi Clinics, Farishtey scheme, anti-corruption helpline, industry-friendly strategies, schools of eminence, Kisan, NRI milnis and sundry other measures can be included on the list. However, what is to be seen is whether the government is able to carry out its plans effectively and efficiently or not for that is the ultimate criteria for measuring its success. For that, we need to wait for some more time before we can reach to some conclusion

Anshika Kohli

Promised ‘badlav’ not visible yet

Although, the general performance of the present government seems better than the previous governments, but not true badlav (change) as promised has been delivered. Both previous governments had ministers involved in corruption, even a few ministers of the present AAP-led government did corruption. The phone call number of the chief minister for registeration corruption-related complaints is a god effort. But the law and order situation has not improved. Just reiterating the promised ‘Rangla Punjab’ by the present government is just a bogus proposition.There have been agitations in different cities of the state by all sorts of people. Even clinics are not performing fully well and many villagers have opposed changing of the primary health centres to aam aadami clinics. The present government has to do much work in the coming years if it wants to repeat its power in the next Punjab elections.

JS Wadhwa

Govt needs to focus on job creation

Change is a gradual process and it does not happen overnight. In a democracy like India, which has a population of 140 crore and a huge diversity of opinions because of different beliefs and values, it is very difficult to make new policies or to revise the old ones. AAP came into power one year back and is performing well in putting clean and transparent administration and bringing revolutionary changes in education and the health system of Punjab. Even though the MSP for all crops has not been made available but bringing green manure crops like summer moong in rice-wheat cropping pattern will really save soil health and underground water. Giving per-acre incentives for controlling rice stubble burning is a welcome step. Free electricity up to 300 units to households and free passage to women for bus journeys are also welcome steps. Some future challenges include creating employment opportunities for the youth in rural areas of border districts of Punjab. AAP needs to prioritise its own workers.

Harvinder Singh Chugh