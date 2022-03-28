Open House: Isn't it time to collectively build pressure on the govt to find sustainable energy solutions?

Ensure compliance of rules at any cost

India is faced with the twin challenges of air pollution and climate change. It is the most polluted country in the world today. Not only in winter when a large part of North India, including Delhi-NCR region, gets engulfed under a thick cloud of poisonous smog, the overall worsening quality of air throughout the year is shocking. This has a serious detrimental effect on public health, ecology and climate. The basic contributory factors are vehicular and industrial emissions, construction works, and incineration, farm fires, bursting of crackers on Diwali, Dasehra and other religious functions, and excessive use of ACs and gen sets in the summer season. Good health is central to happiness and community and national development. In the interest of its burgeoning population and reduce the burden on its crumbling healthcare system, the public should put pressure on the new state government to take proactive measures to contain air pollution. No doubt, the previous government has taken umpteen noble initiatives in that direction but still much more needs to be done. It should find non-fossil sources of renewable energy such as solar and wind power, hydropower, biomass and nuclear power. NGOs, civil society and religious organisations should spread awareness among the people and encourage them to cooperate with the government in its efforts to check air pollution. The central and state pollution boards should implement their rules and regulations strictly.

Simran & Tajpreet S Kang

Govt should spread public awareness

The rapidly deteriorating level of air quality index (AQI) in the country, including Punjab, is a matter of serious concern. This air pollution which is far beyond the WHO standards has a severe debilitating impact on human health, environment and the climate, and its economic cost is estimated to exceed $150 billion. Main sources of pollution include road dust, vehicular traffic, coal-powered thermal plants, industrial waste, construction activities, indiscriminate bursting of crackers on festivals and social and religious functions, and episodic events like stubble burning, uncontrolled deforestation, disposal of garbage in the open, biomass burning for cooking, etc. Moreover, there are increasing carbon emissions in the summer season due to excessive energy consumption and use of ACs and generators. Improving the air should be a mass movement. It is about time the public wakes up to the problem and collectively builds pressure on the government. With the change of guard in the state, the current AAP-led dispensation should display strong political will to make the state carbon neutral. It should explore new sources of clean renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydro power on priority basis. Electricity not only provides social amenities but also stimulates economic development and growth. The government should also spread public awareness about the ill-effects of pollution and promote cycling, car pooling and public transport to ensure safe and healthy life to the residents. It will also help the government save huge amounts of money that it has to spend on importing oil from other countries.

D S Kang

Switch to renewable sources of energy

Summer is coming and we are so used to our comforts that we need Ac on for 24 hours which is found to have damaging effects on environment by making it hotter and damaging ozone layer. India’s new commitment to fight climate changes and pledged to achieve net zero carbon emission which is possible only when govt. seriously think about some alternate source of energy like solar, bio energy. Popular among all is our conventional source hydro energy but water level is depleting every year so govt should encourage solar energy. They should give subsidy to install solar panels. All govt offices, hospitals should be equipped with solar panels. Free units of electricity should be discontinued, because of free units electricity nobody cares about to switch off the fans and bulbs, thus wastage of electricity. Alternate energy has a long environmental impact that is derived from oil, coal, natural gas, our traditional source. If we will not be careful, that means no more oil, natural gas. So we must give a thought to the sustainable, alternate energy solution.

Shashi Kiran

Make full use of solar energy

Every governing unit must clearly understand the importance of curtailing emissions of carbon dioxide gases to check air pollution and climate warming especially during summer when the consumption of traditional sources of energy is very high. This is unfortunate that public outcry against government’s complacency towards developing sustainable sources of renewable energy as a major tool to save environment and maintenance of ecological balances is not as vigorous as seen in developed nations. Environmental issues are never serious issues during election campaigns and thus no concrete and revolutionary steps are initiated by ensuing governing bodies. Developing and maintaining alternative sources of energy need to be a thrust area of any government. This should be major criteria for the purpose of evaluating performance of any government. In a country like India, where Sun is very generous, not developing the avenues of solar energy is like committing crimes against nature and humanity. Every government building, public lighting, cluster housing societies, institutional infrastructures etc. should be mandatorily designed to be exclusively solar energy based only. Public support to switch over to solar energy at homes and work places through incentives and awareness should be streamlined to achieve targeted energy levels. Also there should be documented strategy to reduce the dependence levels on water, fossils and other conventional sources of energy to systematically substituting them with renewable sources of energy such as wind, solar, biomass, geo-thermals and even garbage with lower emissions of green gases. The country which has achieved environmental, social and economic sustainability in respect of all their energy needs is truly a developed state with an eye on the welfare of future generations.

Jagdish Chander

industrial pollution must be contained

During summer, domestic energy consumption increases due to usages of appliances such as ACs, coolers at homes and offices to counter the scorching heat. The demand of power also rises in these days for harvest and irrigation purposes. Owing to short supply, the consumers mainly the industrial establishments install big gen-sets to meet the frequent power cuts. Generally, such gadgets use fossil fuel, which badly affects environment by release of toxic gases during burning process. While stubble burning, coal power plants cause higher carbon emissions, vehicular emissions also substantially contributes to pollution. Consequently, AQI at times reaches dangerous level, causing serious health hazards and heart-related ailments. Climate protection is a worldwide concern and among vital safeguards, exchange of carbon credits is suggested to overcome the problem. To make good use of bio mass residue, scientists are prompted to invent ways to make it viable source of green energy. While industrial pollution needs be curbed by all means, incentives like subsidised clean power and carbon credits can play a big role. As regards the vehicular pollution, hybrid fuel-efficient machines with solar and electric engines are encouraged to reduce emissions. The Govt must augment budgetary provisions for support and subvention towards innovation, technology up-gradation and improvising infra. Since per capita carbon emissions are skyrocketing in our country, our government will have to accord top priority to accelerate renewable energy production to meet the demand and address the environment issues.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Boost manufacturing of electric vehicles

The prediction is that coming summer will much hotter than previous ones. So, the need of using ACs, motor vehicles and generators will be more demanding. Modern human being can’t do without most modern gadgets, be it ACs, vehicles and generators. As such the carbon emissions will be very high and affect the ozone layer in the sky. To reduce and cut down these emissions, the government needs to use solar and wind energy. It will definitely reduce the use of fossil fuel like petroleum, diesel and coal. People also should avoid using vehicles individually but use it collectively. This way rather than using each vehicle by every person, five persons can use one vehicle, this will reduce the emissions. The government needs to expedite the manufacturing of electrical vehicles and hybrid vehicles which use both electrical power and fossil fuel. It is in vogue in most advanced countries. The use of generators is the worst of all. It not only causes environmental pollution but noise pollution as well. Its use should definitely be banned. This will save not only the environment as well as people from pollution.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Awareness among masses need of hour

Due to revolution in the manufacturing of vehicles (Four-wheelers and two-wheelers) its carbon emission, air conditioning units and a new trends of fitted window glasses for light, similarly excess use of air conditioners having no windows or glass fitted windows, high power industrial generators are responsible for creating excess heat in the environment then expectations. It is necessary to create awareness as neither the working of air conditioning units can be declined neither the use of vehicles can be reduced due to expansion of cities and traffic hazards roads seems to becoming less wide due to increasing number of vehicles on roads. The government no doubt is creating awareness among the masses to install solar units along with subsidies but all the middle class families do not have much money to get installed solar system for electricity or have very less roof top for installation of solar system. The need of hour is to plant more trees. The main objective should be how to avoid traffic hazards so that every drop of fuel can be saved. The government can educate the masses in regard to the sensitive issues of environment pollution but the masses will also have to adopt safety measures as much it is possible for them. Even the garbage dumps created by the government /municipal corporations, municipal committees at different sites are also a threat to for polluting the environment.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Time limit for usage of AC should be fixed

Certainly it’s time to collectively build pressure on the government to find sustainable energy solutions. Environment harm is not good for present and future of the country. The excessive carbon emissions need to be controlled at the earliest. In summers the use of AC's, vehicles and generators increase manifold times resulting in environmental hazards. The people should be instructed not to continuously use AC's at a stretch for large no of hours. Time limit for usage of AC should be fixed. Owners of vehicles emitting carbon should be challaned and pollution certificates of travellers should be checked. Moreover, pollution certificates should be issued by issuers only when it is ensured that vehicle is not emitting carbon. Use of generators result in noise pollution and environment pollution, efforts must be made to reduce power cuts to least possible time.

SANJAY CHAWLA