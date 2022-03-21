Open House: Shouldn’t the govt ensure that social welfare schemes reach every section of society?

Such extravagance is a waste of public money

CM Bhagwant Mann took the oath at Khatkar Kalan. They held a mega road show to show their strength and to thank people. They said they will work for the common man, till now that has not yet started. As of now they are using common man’s money. They are doing this mega event by spending Rs 2 crore which was not necessary, they should have made it simple and money spent on it could have been used on welfare schemes which they have promised. Every nook and corner of Punjab needs money for development. On one hand they are saying that police personals are deployed outside the residences of politicians and police stations are vacant while on the other hand, the full police force will be deployed in Khatkar Kalan for their security, contradiction in doing and saying. The security of common man is more important than anything else. Spending so much on swearing in ceremony is a gross misuse of public exchequer. Every penny of the public money should be spent on the people and fulfil all the guarantees they have promised to the people. We all are having very high expectations and regard for the new government. They will definitely bring change. Now it’s the time to come into action.

SHASHI KIRAN

Spend people’s money for their welfare

It is the new government’s responsibility to ensure that social welfare schemes and measures reach every section of society and don’t merely remain populist measures. The Aam Aadmi Party has won the election by a huge margin; people of Punjab have shown their faith in the progressive development-oriented agenda of the party. Now, as the new government is set to form, the onus of proving themselves, of delivering on the things promised falls on the shoulders of every elected member. Further, it is the media’s responsibility to fact-check the veracity and impact of various schemes that would surely be announced soon enough. The media has to remain honest, neutral in its reporting and try not to frame the narrative as, for or against the government, rather report the truth however ugly it may be. Most importantly, Mann and his Cabinet must spend on the development of Punjab and not on huge hoardings to be erected at every chowk proclaiming their good deeds. People’s hopes and dreams of a better future are pinned on this government and a failure to fulfil them would make the elected government answerable in the people’s court in the next state election.

Ridhi Chowdhary