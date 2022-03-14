Open House: What are the expectations of people from the new government in the state?

High hopes from AAP

The people of Punjab, through their mandate, have elected the new government for the next five years. They have high hopes from the new government because the financial conditions of the state are already in debt, while the state exchequer is in red. Now, the people expect a corruption-free government with a change in functioning of the administrative system. The government should extend timings at Suvidha centres, halt brain drain from Punjab as a number of youth are flying abroad on education visas, review freebies etc that have brought various government and semi-government departments in financial constrains, open new medical colleges, convert closed engineering colleges to medical colleges and restrict fees of the new medical colleges so that students can study in Punjab. A blanket ban should be implemented for students, who clear their medical education in Punjab to serve rural areas for a minimum period of three years before going abroad. The need of the hour is to frame a policy of minimum charges on water and electricity to be used for the agriculture sector. Tourist complexes should be increased manifold, especially in Kandi area of the foothills of the Shivalik to boost the tourism sector. Besides, rain harvest schemes should be followed strictly. The traffic lights installed should be intact and strictly followed by vehicle owners.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Expect revolutionary transformation

In case, any traditional party or their post-poll alliance is successful in forming the government in Punjab, expecting any major change or improvement in their functionality will be highly disappointing. But as

predicted in recent exit polls, if AAP gets absolute majority, revolutionary transformation in the Punjab governance is bound to happen without any reservations. However, the winning party will have to rise to the occasion to meet public expectations and face various challenges the state is going through since long. The foremost is to strictly restore the ‘Rule of Law’ in every department of governance. The impact of effective and responsible governance should be visible on the ground and every citizen in the street is enabled to trust the government’s policies with hassle-free working to their maximum welfare and benefits without corruption. The VIP culture needs to be replaced with accessible bureaucrats. Need not to mention that all types of mafia, including drugs, are buried in the pages of history so that they never raise their ugly heads again in the state. Other priorities are agriculture, environment, creating employment opportunities through general and agro-based industrialisation. Last, but not the least, is to bring a pragmatic change in the working of local bodies which need to be reoriented in the context of waste disposal management, traffic regulation, environmental issues, local infrastructure and sanitation, public health, stray animals menace, property rules violations and rampant encroachment on public places.

Jagdish Chander