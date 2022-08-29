Open House: What can authorities do to end the perennial problem of encroachments?

People, activists must find solution together

Despite the fact that the government spends a huge sum of money on maintenance of infrastructure and various civic amenities, the Municipal Corporation has always been found wanting in taking the adequate measures, especially to tackle the perennial problem of encroachment. In markets, shopkeepers and hawkers have encroached upon the area in front of their establishments, leaving little space for people’s movement. Footpaths and green belts, too, haven’t been spared by kiosks, rehris or some nearby households. Streets leading to prominent establishments and private enterprises such as schools or banks are unauthorisedly occupied for parking of vehicles, etc. Although MC officials carry out eviction exercises, no permanent solution of the problem has been found yet. To cite an example, pathways for pedestrians along The Mall, Kapurthala — once known as Paris of Punjab, are chock-a-block with vendors, rehries and food vans in the evening, while the road is marred by reckless and haphazard parking of cars and scooters during the day time. Consequently, citizens who used to walk on the road for fresh air and clean environment have now stopped visiting the place. Unfortunately, the Municipal Corporation, traffic police and public health officials are turning a blind eye to such vital issues. For enduring redress of such problems, the civic administration should keep a strict vigil and remove any kind of illegal hindrances on the lanes and pavements earmarked for the pedestrians. General public and political activists must join hands to ensure upkeep of the facilities, whereas the negligent officials should be held responsible for deterioration of the city infrastructure. Encroachment and illegal parking on roads and markets must be checked through strict action and penalties against violators.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Conduct regular drives, take CCTV cameras’ help

As elsewhere in the country, traffic congestion is a common phenomenon in cities and towns across Punjab. The unauthorised encroachment by shopkeepers, hawkers and vendors on roads and footpaths to display and sell their articles with the tacit connivance of municipal officials and policemen on duty is largely responsible for the increasing problems on the road. Not only this, many shopkeepers allow vendors to sell their wares outside their shops for monthly rental charges. It often causes traffic snarls and accidents and great inconvenience to pedestrians. Those selling fruits, vegetables and other eatables litter the ground with leftovers. Moreover, the smoke and smells emanating from these eateries is a constant source of trouble for the people living in the vicinity. Shopkeepers and vendors compete with one another for selling their items on the top of their voices. It is simply deafening. Despite complaints by the concerned citizens, the situation remains the same, courtesy the nonchalant and apathetic attitude of municipal authorities. It is high time these authorities woke up and found a sustainable solution to this perennial issue. In order to make sidewalks accessible to pedestrians, officials should conduct regular drives to get the encroached places vacated, keep a close watch through CCTV cameras or otherwise and take strict action against willful violators of rules and regulations. Footpaths which have been either removed or broken should be constructed and repaired properly to ensure hassle-free movement of commuters and pedestrians at crowded places.

DS Kang