Open House: What do you think we, as residents of this district, can do to make Independence Day special?

Focus on keeping localities clean

Though the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence this year, a lot needs to be done in every sector. Also, the skyrocketing prices of commodities and rising inflation is breaking the back of citizens, especially of those living below the poverty line. However, we, the citizens of this nation, should do our best to improve of our cities, villages and streets. A little contribution from each one of us can add up to become a major one. First, we must ensure not only our homes are clean, but also our localities, streets and roads. Since hygiene is not our priority, many children of our neighbouring city have died of diarrhoea and dehydration in spite of availability of health facilities. Second, we all should rise above caste, creed and religion to work together as a team for the betterment of the nation. In a nutshell, we, as responsible citizens of India, should do whatever we can to keep our country afloat.