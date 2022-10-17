Open House: What measures can be taken to prevent food adulteration during the festive season?

Health Dept needs to be more vigilant

The consumption of milk in the country is always on the rise; so is the demand for sweets, milk products, desi ghee, mustard oil and other items, especially during the festival season. There is a huge gap between the demand and supply; and the Health Department is aware of the malpractices that traders indulge in to bridge it. The khoya is imported from other states during the festival season. It can be spurious too. It is therefore the duty and responsibility of the department to be sincere and honest towards fulfilling their commitments in regard to checking of milk products during the festival season at sweet shops. The department should keep a check on edible products for a minimum of three days in a week and depute more officials on the field. Similarly, the branded companies are also selling packaged sweets and tinned food items. The need of the hour is to ramp up the quality checks.

It is necessary that the Deputy Commissioners of every district be made in charge during the festival season at least, if we want purity and safety of food items that are sold to citizens.

RAJAT KUMAR MOHINDRU

It is Difficult to curb the malpractice

Food adulteration has been rampant for long. Many years ago, when I was posted at Kapurthala, we used to visit different towns to get samples of all eatables, particularly milk and milk products like khoya, paneer and sweets. Once, a sample of a famous tea brand, which I collected from a retailer, failed. The owners of the tea brand went to the Supreme Court against it. I had to visit the state prosecutor to give him all the documents. I think the prosecution plea was dismissed by the Supreme Court as told to me by that retailer. Twice a week every doctor designated as food inspector used to visit different markets to take samples. Sometimes shopkeepers used to abandon their shops or lock them so that samples were not taken. Even if the samples failed, shopkeepers visited the courts with their lawyers and we were called as witnesses and questioned by the defence lawyers. During the festival season, the sampling of food and milk products is frequent and so is adulteration. The public should be made aware of such adulteration of all food products and eatables. Whatever the authorities might do, adulteration won’t stop. People and shopkeepers should be made aware of the ill-effects of adulteration, particularly of milk and its products.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Give people access to mobile-testing labs

It is unfortunate that food adulteration increases during the festive season. Offenders play havoc with people’s health just to earn some extra money. The administration needs to initiate measures to create public awareness through print and visual media and educational institutions. The public must stay vigilant against falling prey to adulteration. The Food Safety and Standards Act- 2006 was enacted to combat the threat of adulteration in milk and other food products, but its deterrence and enforcement is not satisfactory. Its enforcement should be ensured on a regular basis with special campaigns to be effectively launched before and during festivals. There should be a network of testing labs to enable general public to get milk samples tested on the spot for which additional provision of mobile-testing laboratories should be roped in. The laboratories need to be equipped with latest technology and sufficient trained and honest staff.

Jagdish Chander

As a precaution, avoid items made from milk

It is a common practice to exchange gifts and offer sweets among friends and relatives during festive occasions. Consequently, the sale of sweets extensively increases during Dussehra, Diwali and Durga Puja celebrations. Owing to heavy demand, most shopkeepers do not maintain quality and indulge in sale of spurious products. Sweets manufacturers recklessly use harmful colours and flavours. Despite a large number of cases registered every year, adulterators go scot free upon payment of fine and the problem remains unresolved. Notably, our country is the world’s largest producer of milk, but the pity is that more than two-thirds of it does not meet the food safety standards. It is startling that ‘synthetic milk’ is a huge issue as a layman cannot differentiate between contaminated and pure milk; only specific chemical tests can reveal the truth. The adulteration being so rampant, apparently people need to be cautious about milk products and sweets where dairy items like khoya and paneer are used. As a safeguard, the public must exercise restraint on purchasing spurious milk products and avoid buying sweets made from dairy products. Health Authorities, too, must take adequate steps to prevent its sale by periodic raids and strict action against the defaulters.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Officials should be made accountable

The “Tandarust Punjab” programme started by the previous state government was a damp squib. Food adulteration continues to be a perennial problem plaguing the state. Though the government promises to ensure quality products during the festival season every year, it still assumes alarming proportions. With a dramatic increase in the demand for sweets, khoya, milk, cheese, ghee, and other dairy products, shopkeepers freely indulge in adulteration to increase their profits, showing least concern about its adverse impact on the health of people. Samples of most of these items fail to meet the quality standards. Despite advisories issued by the Health Department officials and conducting frequent surprise raids on shops selling these spurious and unhygienic food items, this illegal practice goes on unabated. A huge quantity of spurious milk and milk products are found at various places in the state ahead of Diwali. Besides the existence of a large number of units in Punjab which are engaged in manufacturing low-quality milk and other dairy products, these items come from other states also. No doubt, keeping a check on adulterated food is a serious challenge for the government in view of the staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure and rampant corruption. It should focus on an integrated approach involving all stakeholders to eradicate this serious crime against humanity. The health department should be extra vigilant. A strict punitive action should be taken against the erring shopkeepers as well as officials concerned.

DS Kang

Cancel food licences of wrongdoers

The situation as regards food adulteration in Punjab has not improved despite regular efforts by the Health Department. More than half of the food items sold in the market are found to be adulterated. Come festive season, shopkeepers selling substandard milk, milk products and other eatables have a heyday, marring the spirit and bonhomie of Dasehra, Diwali and other religious occasions. Moreover, it has a detrimental effect on people’s physical and mental health. Despite tall assurances every time, it is unfortunate that the local Health Department has always failed miserably to create awareness about food safety concerns and effective implementation of the Food Security Act. The state government is duty-bound to provide pure, healthy and affordable food to the citizens. The authorities must come out with constructive policy to check the ever-growing nefarious activity of food adulteration. Spreading awareness about spurious food items and their ill-effects will do pretty good. The department concerned should regularly inspect shops to assess the quality of eatables being sold. Adulteration should be declared a criminal offence. Legal action involving heavy fines, cancellation of licence and imprisonment should be taken against offenders.

Tajpreet S Kang

Hold awareness drives and raids

During the festival season, adulteration in sweets and other food items spread disease instead of happiness. It is shocking that the production of milk products surpasses the actual production of milk, thanks to the ever-increasing demand. Various substances like starch, urea, detergents, formalin and boric acids are used to wreak havoc on consumers’ health. It’s disappointing all this is known to officials and yet food producers continue to indulge in such malpractices. The administration should conduct regular raids on the shops selling sweets and other food items. Food samples should be collected and analysed frequently. The movement of food material should be checked. Food safety standards must be shared with the public, and awareness campaigns against adulteration must be held on a regular basis. Harsh punishments and fines should be imposed on those who play with human life in the pursuit of quick money. Small ready-to-use tool kits should be present with the administration at all the times to conduct on the spot analysis of a product for adulteration. Suspension of the shops along with punishment with immediate effect will help reduce adulteration.

Khushkaran Singh

Mention shelf-life, licence number

As the festival season is approaching, there will be a huge demand for sweets. The exchange of sweets during festivals is a part of religious and social customs. Though people purchase sweets from famous shops, rarely they seek the information about the actual quality of items. Food inspectors are quite active during the festive season and often raids shops and seize adulterated dairy products. The issue can only be resolved if every food item lying in the sweet shop has a proper label that clearly mentions the shelf-life, ingredients of the product, and the name of the manufacturer. Even the carry bag of the sweet shop owner should clearly mention the FSSAI licence. The Department of Health should hold awareness campaigns about proper labeling of food products.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

