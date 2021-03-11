Open House: what should be done to check rising air pollution and deteriorating air quality index ?

Authorities, public must work in tandem

As per the IMD data, heat wave has been the highest in the past 122 years and pollution is one of the reasons behind this. Factories, vehicles and rising population are also causes of air pollution. During the lockdown, in the initial stages of Covid pandemic outbreak, air was very clear and clean and so was the sky. So much so that one could see Himalayan ranges from the plains of Jalandhar and the adjoining areas. Now things are back to the square one. Pollution levels are rising and causing health problems such as asthma, hypertension and heart diseases. The Municipal Corporation needs to take good measures for cleaner and pollution free air. The MC should take strict measures and steps to reduce pollution levels in the city. Mechanical sweeping and sprinklers can check the deteriorating air quality index. Of course the civic authorities are responsible for such sorry state of affairs. But people should also take responsibility to prevent pollution by reducing use of vehicles and do car-pooling when visiting same destination. Stubble burning also causes air pollution Farmers should be made aware of health hazards because of stubble burning. All of us should take responsibility to make our cities pollution free.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Govt should mark separate budget

At present, life especially in metropolitan cities is too fast then expectations. The reason behind this can be said to be concrete jungles being developed, decreasing forest land and green cover, industrial revolution, infrastructure development and emission of vehicles. All these also contribute to increasing air pollution. Ecological imbalance is also due to revolutionary manufacturing of vehicles. The problem exists in developing and developed countries and humans need to pay attention to it. The Municipal Corporations can use various tactics such as artificial rain and sprinkling of water to deal with the menace. Increasing population and congested streets in cities are also responsible for air pollution. We require oxygen for our survival but are doing nothing to save our major source of the gas — trees. If mohalla societies decide to plant just one Peepal tree in their area in a year and nurture it, this will certainly bring down the air pollution level. The Union, state and civic body authorities should mark a separate budget for the procurement of water sprinkling mechanism to deal with the problem. We all should support the authorities in this mission. Our collective initiative towards bringing down the air pollution level will certainly bring positive results.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Take long-term steps improve situation

It is a matter for concern to bring down the pollution level caused due to petrol and diesel cars, factories, homes and power plants that burn oil, coal and gas. Climate change is a globally issue and needs to be taken seriously. The Municipal Corporation and other concerned bodies have failed to take any steps to lower the pollution level. There is heavy smog that affects human lives badly and impacts the environment, the ozone layer in particular. Smog also affects our respiratory system and increases the chances of cardiac and lung diseases. Burning eyes and sore throat results in cough and wheeze. It reduces visibility and is common in industrial areas. Solution can’t be made in a day or two. The government and local bodies must take long term measures to stop it, such as promoting e-rickshaws over automobiles. Diesal autos should be strictly banned. Action should be taken for using generators; instead they should use invertors and install solar panels. All school buses and vans should be electric vehicles. Use of sprinklers as it can reduce air pollution by binding dust particles. In some highly-polluted areas, smoke guns have been used but they didn’t prove to be effective in bringing down the pollution level. Climate is a threat to human health. We as a responsible citizen must join hands for a better tomorrow as innocent lives are in danger. We must take a stand not to cut trees and burn garbage disposal.

Shashi Kiran

Utilise empty land to plant saplings

Rising pollution, calls for joint cooperation and opting eco-friendly ways to check the menace. Regular and stringent checks on vehicular and industrial emissions should be made. The civic bodies must promote e-rickshaws, use of solar energy and other greener substitutes. Afforestation drives must be initiated across the city and trees should be planted at barren and empty pieces of land. Reinforcing waste segregation, thus, stepping up efforts for organic and biodegradable waste utilisation is must. There should be a complete ban on use of plastic bags and effective implementation of the ban should be ensured. Reliable officers (a task force) should be appointed in each ward for the implementation of the ban so that the menace could be checked. Also, violators must be penalized so that it acts as deterrence to others.

Kashish Kohli

Need to deal with problem at the earliest

Rising Pollution is a piquant problem to be dealt promptly to prevent many ailments. While mild infections and body disorders are quite common during seasonal climate changes, but some acute infections become a serious issue. Local bodies/municipal authorities, responsible for the upkeep of environment, usually fail to undertake adequate steps. As seen over the past few years, there is a colossal increase in biomass residue and domestic waste but on account of problems of labour and enough dump sites, garbage lies scattered and pollutes the surrounding localities. Consequently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) gets depleted dangerously at some places, especially across densely populated towns, causing serious health hazards such as bronchitis and heart-related ailments to many people. Despite some initiative to replace manual cleaning by mechanical sweeping, anti-smog guns and sprinklers to check deteriorating air quality, local authorities had to abandon the move due to stiff opposition from safai workers’ federations, apprehending loss of jobs. Nevertheless, in this technology-driven era, there is an ardent need to adopt technological appliances available for upkeep of environment in an efficient and safe manner. The Covid pandemic has wrecked the economy and the people in general have suffered a lot. As humans are still battling with the deadly virus, it is our solemn duty to keep the environment, water and air neat and clean to lead a disease-free life. In nutshell, civic bodies and people shall together exercise a regular vigil on environmental care and proper sanitation.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Mass movement must to improve air index

It is shocking that air pollution level in the country, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region and its surrounding states, is far beyond the WHO standards. Due to burgeoning population, rapid industrialisation, unregulated waste management and official apathy and nonchalance, the perennial problems of human health and safety, environmental degradation, climate change and humongous economic loss amounting to $150 billion annually, have assumed alarming proportions. Improving the quality of air should be undertaken as a mass movement. It is time that the government, civil society and other stakeholders should take concerted measures to conserve the planet. Since India has a vast amount of renewable sources to provide cleaner energy to citizens, the Centre has taken several initiatives to tap and promote this sector. Till this ambitious target is achieved, it the prime responsibility of the state government to tackle the issue. Due to financial crunch, the Municipal Corporations are unable to introduce mechanical sweeping, anti-smog guns and sprinklers to check air quality. The authorities concerned should revamp road infrastructure, deter plying of old vehicles, ban use of plastic bags, check open burning of garbage waste, restrict bursting of fire crackers on festivals, promote afforestation, encourage cycling, carpooling and use of public transport, devise strategies for waste management reduction, waste separation, recycling and reuse, give incentives to farmers for not burning wheat and paddy residue, and restrain biomass burning for cooking and other household purposes. Always remember, clean air, stable climate, and preserved nature, are prerequisites for a healthier, happier life.

Simran & Tajpreet S Kang

Poor mgmt, vehicular taffic to blame

The exponential rise in air pollution levels in Punjab has become a major cause for concern because it has an adverse impact on human health, ecosystem, wildlife and economy. The main contributory factors are increasing vehicular traffic, ill-planned, ill-built and broken roads, construction activities, industrial smoke, mismanagement and open incineration of garbage and foliage waste, coal-powered thermal plants and brick kilns, biogas burning for cooking, wildfires, stubble burning, etc. Keeping in view the well-being of our present and future generations, protecting environment becomes the moral duty of the government as well as the public. Despite regular complaints and requests, the municipal authorities have failed to introduce different types of new-technological machines such as mechanical broom sweepers, vacuum sweepers, regenerative air sweepers, anti-smog guns and sprinklers at construction sites, streets, roads and parking lots to check dust from spreading in the air. The only excuse before the civic bodies is that they can neither afford these expensive machines nor bear the heavy cost of their maintenance. No doubt, the state government is reeling under a severe financial crunch, but it should devise ways to generate more revenue and increase their budgetary allocation. It should put a ban on polluting vehicles from cities and towns, update the existing road infrastructure, create more green spaces, provide affordable clean household energy for cooking, and encourage industrialists and farmers to take to improved methods of waste management. Violators should be strictly punished.

DS Kang

Curb Construction activities in area

The deteriorating Air Quickly Index (AQI) due to ever surging pollution levels in thecity warrants urgent measures to contain the menace and for maintaining it at satisfactory levels to prevent further damage to public health. Theauthorities responsible for it must be held accountable if no positive results are achieved within a time frame. There should be zero tolerance towardsdeviations at any level. Moreover, the practice of garbage burning bythe public and the municipal employees must be stopped and those responsiblemust be punished to create deterrence for others. All sources of emittingdangerous fumes, gases and dust particles have to be identified for controllingand regulating them as per prescribed anti-pollution norms. Vehicular and industrial emissions need to be checked on regular basis and construction/demolition activities must be curbed and regulated as per ground levels ofair pollution at any period of time. The Forest Department must check unauthorisedand illegal cutting of trees with regular emphasis on increasing green cover in the city through public involvement and awareness.

JagdishChander

Vision needed to clean environment

Protection of our environment is the need of the hour. Level of pollution is rising at an alarming rate in our city and the concerned authorities such as the Municipal Corporation have always failed to take control measures. There are no provision of automated/mechanical sweeping, cleaning, anti-smog guns and sprinkling system to control air pollution in Amritsar city, which has one of the highest numbers of motor vehicles. The MC must strictly take against the violators who fail to follow the norm set by the National Green Tribunal and the Punjab Pollution Control Board. Also, the concerned authorities must adopt latest technology to combat rising pollution in the city and its periphery. Dubious distinction of being one of the most polluted city in the state is quite worrisome. All stakeholders know who are the real culprits, but the authorities, which need to act responsibly and find a way out, are in deep slumber and have not taken a notice of public grievances. Concerned officials who have the responsibility to implement the policies related to tackling pollution should be held accountable in case the things are not happening as per the plans. The general public too, should be held responsible. The citizens/residents should be self-motivated and have a vision for clean and green environment, which is most essential for better health of masses. The level of air quality in the city is going down, and just a single factor can’t be blamed for it. There has been a manifold increase in the number of registered vehicles in the city. An effective public transport system is the need of the hour.

PS Kaur

