Open House: What steps can be taken to check the rising cases of suicides among youth?

The alarming rate of increasing unemployment, fewer jobs, meagre salary, stress of competition, and then the expectations of family of society and family to prove that they are worth their salt, today’s youth are under tremendous pressure from all quarters. When they fail to meet the so-called “expectations”, they feel rejected and take the extreme step. If we really want our youth to flourish and lead a stress-free life, we must not create any sort of pressure on them. From parents to educational institutes to governments, all must make our youngsters free from unnecessary burden of cracking competitions or getting a five-figure salary. We all must give them space to express themselves, then only we can see suicidal tendencies to go down.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

The rise in suicide cases among the youth due to peer pressure, academic failure and other personal reasons has become a matter of concern for parents and educational institutions. Tribune Photos

Make kids mentally tough to face life

It’s indeed heart-rending to see students who find themselves crushed under pressure ending life by suicide. I am reminded of scenes from a Bollywood movie, “3 Idiots”, in which a depressed student and an unconcerned dean of a professional college drive the former to end life by suicide. No person on earth will kill himself, unless the invisible agony reaches to an unendurable level that one feels death is the only solution. India is the second populous country of the world. The jobs and resources are limited, and the competition is extremely tough. The unsurmountable pressure of achieving higher percentages, joining the topmost coaching institutes, and the onslaught of advertisements (propaganda) by these very institutes, have an untold effect on the pysche of not only students, but also parents. Being good at studies doesn’t mean being mentally strong too. How often do the parents or teachers toughen them mentally? Scoring unimaginably higher percentages in board exams give a ‘false high’ to students. Even after joining reputed colleges and universities, catastrophic environment exams and quizzes increase more than ever. This never-ending rat race is robbing our youth of zest for life. Collectively, the education system, parents and teachers need to create an environment where the youth don’t feel even an iota of pressure.

Col V K Sharma

Campus need to be made stress-free

The recent suicide by a student of a private university is an unfortunate incident for the parents as well as for the educational fraternity. Depression is increasing among students and they are taking the extreme step of ending life by suicide. They suffer from emotional stress from academic competitiveness and pressure to achieve higher grades. They are far from the parents and often feel emotional and lonely. Some issues negatively impact self-esteem, obesity, peer problems and sometimes witness of violence and ragging triggers depression. Students’ mental health is a growing concern. It is harder to identify mental stress but physical condition, concentration, eating and sleeping disorder, and being lonely are some symptoms. There is a strong need for campus service to provide a safe, supportive environment. Therapy, counselling and meditation are extremely helpful to face challenges. It helps boost their morale and uplift spirit. Meditation, eating right, regular exercise and interacting with

like-minded people will help. The role of parents is equally important. Their support and friendly nature can save them from being depressed. Teachers are the best counsellors, they can judge better. Young children are the future of our country. It is role of parents as well as teachers to work jointly to save our future.

SHASHI KIRAN

Provide counseling, indulge in sports

Although the LPU student’s suicide was, reportedly, rooted in his inability to pay his semester fee, the underlying issue of stress, depression and other mental health problems among the young cannot be brushed aside. Suicide is no solution to such problems. In fact, suicide as an aspect of health care is totally absent from our educational institutions and the government is least bothered about it, though suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among adolescents. In our system, particularly after the overall havoc unleashed by the online education following the outbreak of Covid-19, students from the lower income families are the worst sufferers in that they have to do without a smart phone or a computer at home. They hardly can share their feelings with any one at home. Schools lack services like guidance and counselling. The pressure of studies goes on increasing incrementally. Examinations are now comparatively easier and total failures rare, but young minds are very sensitive. They need expressive channels like games and sports. Parents have to understand their children and shower as much love and attention on them as they can.

Prof Mohan Singh

Educate youth about depression

The suicide committed by a student at Lovely Professional University recently has raised a serious concern. Depression has become a common problem among young students today. The state of emotional difficulties arises from failure to establish self-identity and self-esteem, resulting in conflicts within the family and friends, poor academic performance, broken love relationship, sexual harassment, etc. Anxiety and disruptive behaviour adversely impact family relations, and scholastic pursuits. Affected youth pick up bad habits of drugs, drinking and smoking to tide over depression, and develop suicidal behaviour. It is the primary duty of parents and the educational institutions to keep a close watch on the activities of their wards or students. Normally, a person who feels sad or unhappy regains his normal emotional stability within a reasonable time period. But if he remains for long in the same disturbed state of mind and withdraws from his personal, social and occupational activities, he should be taken for appropriate diagnosis of depression and treatment. Instead of nagging and ridiculing the child, parents and other family members should treat him with love and affection. The administration of educational institutions should provide good and peaceful environment for study, ranging from teaching faculty, lab facilities, extra-curricular activities and provision for student counselling for mental health assistance, etc. Students should be given proper education about depression and its treatment.

Tajpreet S Kang

Institutes must have counselling centres

The prevalence of higher levels of anxiety and depression in students across the country is worrisome. It often leads to poor self-assessment, lack of pleasure and interest in everyday life, eating and sleeping disorders, negative effects associated with their personal, cognitive and emotional problems, notably, decision-making and problems of time management; poor academic achievement, and indulgence in drugs, alcohol and smoking. Some young persons even go to the extent of harbouring thoughts of suicide. There are several factors that cause depression in students — poor socio-economic status, living alone away from home or transition to a new environment, academic stress, failed relationships, harassment and health-related problems among others. Depression is a serious problem that requires immediate psychological support and sympathy from families, friends and relatives equally. Such patients should be taken to a doctor or mental health professional for counselling, therapy and medication. It is imperative to have counselling centres in educational institutes where students should be subjected to compulsory periodic mental health and well-being check- up. Urgent steps should be taken to improve their overall social, emotional, academic and economic situations.

DS Kang

Need to raise children to be strong

Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a youngster, who had been crumbling under academic pressure and harassment. All parents want their children to be the best, to bag a seat in the best educational institutions, and then land a job in multi-national companies. Very often, hoping to push their children, parents even cite the achievements of exceptionally accomplished students. The need of the hour is to raise our children to be emotionally strong. They can always find support in the family, irrespective of their academic performance. Educational institutions have an equally important role to play. They need to enlist the help of professional counsellors who can help students who are in distress. There is more to life than just scoring well in an exam.

Manveen Mann

Rope in experts to help youth

Suicides among the youth are on the rise. Some of it is due to peer pressure. Very often, youths see their fellow students do better academically or professionally. The government should rope in psychologists to help school and college students deal with mental-health issues. Academic failure can also result in suicidal thoughts. Parents should always try and encourage their children to do better even if they don’t always live up to their expectations. The issue of stress, depression and mental health can be addressed by psychoanalysts.

Dr JS Wadhwa

People must practice yoga, meditation

Stress is the root cause of many issues that humans face. The unfortunate suicide of a private university student in Jalandhar brings to the fore depression and other mental health issues among the youth. People with mental health issues should take to meditation, yoga and some psychotherapies aimed at handling stress. Youths, unable to handle pressure, either end up addicted to drugs or consider taking the extreme step. The recent spurt in such cases is alarming. To check the issue, mental health check-ups should be conducted at educational institutes. Academicians must keep a check on the behaviour of students.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

