Open House: What steps can be taken to contain the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue?

Focus on cleanliness, preventive drugs

It’s not surprising that 5,000 cases and five deaths due to dengue have occurred in the state so far. Even other diseases like malaria and chikungunya are spread by the mosquitoes. The vector-borne diseases, which are rampant in underdeveloped countries, require some extensive measures on the part of the government and the public at large. There are many instances of stagnant water where mosquitoes flourish. Also, there’s little focus on cleanliness and hygiene; heaps of dung and garbage dot villages and the ponds in the villages and roadsides in cities. The Municipal Corporation should do fogging with proper insecticide in all areas of our cities, which they don’t. People should cooperate with the civic authorities. Where ever there is stagnant water, we should put kerosene oil it. That way, mosquitoes won’t stay on water. Some preventive drugs like chloroquine should be taken and recommended to the public to prevent such diseases. Strict measures about cleanliness in the streets of the cities as well as villages are needed to control spread of such diseases through mosquitoes.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Punish residents who let water stagnate

The increasing number of dengue cases is a matter of serious concern. Every year, the government starts campaigns and carries out advertisements in the media to create awareness among the masses about preventive steps to curb dengue cases. However, it seems these initiatives have little impact on the ground. Dengue spreads due to mosquitoes; patients suffer from high fever and a considerable drop in the platelet count and at times the disease becomes fatal. People and authority clearly know that the stagnant water in containers at home and sourrounding areas is the major reason behind dengue; still negligence on the part of both result in the breeding of mosquitoes and the rise in cases. We the residents need to be extra vigilant about our and others’ health. Besides taking all preventive measures, let’s ensure there’s no stagnation at places where we reside. The Health Department should also ensure officials strictly enforce the health guidelines and penalise the violators to keep everyone safe.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Don’t need another health emergency

The poor hygiene and the ill-preparedness to face the vector- borne diseases’ challenge have once again caused a big scare. The dreaded dengue, also known as the break-bone fever, is spreading very fast in Punjab as over 5,000 cases and some fatalities have been reported in a short span. While the ailments like cold, cough and viral fever, etc, are common with the change in the season, a sudden spike in dengue patients at government hospitals and private health care centres with varied complications is also a cause for concern. Patients admitted with rapidly declining platelets and severe headache add to the woes of the health authorities. The ferocity of disease is, however, preventable for which the administration, in coordination with the MC and society, should ensure cleanliness, arrange periodic defogging in localities to prevent the breeding of larvae. The health teams must conduct survey of all vulnerable spots and take precautions and appropriate safeguards during moist climatic conditions. Besides, a vigorous campaign should be launched to sensitise people about the preventive steps. The hospital staff should be well equipped and all related infrastructure fully geared up to face any kind of eventuality. The government should provide adequate financial support to health systems to withstand excessive burden and overcome dengue, which continues to be indomitable so far. We have just come out of the severe impact of Covid-19 and any lackadaisical approach towards curbing pollution in the environment be dealt sternly so that we do not move towards another health emergency. Needless to repeat that the life and safety of the citizens needs to be the top agenda of the government. The efforts must be intensified to control the disease.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Increase surveillance, take punitive action

With the dengue cases increasing by the day, the Health Department along with the Municipal Corporation needs to increase its surveillance. Mostly dengue spreads through mosquitoes which breed in stagnant water in coolers, old discarded containers, plastic carry bags in garbage, etc. NGOs, volunteers, and social organisations should come forward and conduct fogging in their areas. As the municipal elections are due early next year, prospective candidates, who have put their photographs on wall holdings in the city area, should come forward and show their commitment towards the welfare of society. Schools and colleges should, too, arrange awareness campaigns among students through poster-making, lectures, competitions, etc. Let the people get awakened through awareness and mobilisation campaigns and not through municipal corporation fines.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

Ensure there are no breeding grounds

As dengue is spreading its tentacles once again, prevention both at public and individual level should be practised to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus. The government should make the Health Department active and conduct raids to make sure that there is no ground for the mosquitoes to breed. Fogging could be done in the areas that are becoming trouble-spots. Awareness through the mass media could be carried out. Poor sections of the society can be provided with mosquito repellents. Severely infected patients should be provided the required medical care. At the Individual level, one must keep his body covered by wearing long paints and full-sleeve clothes. Everyone should make sure that there is no water standing in their locality. Use various sprays, ointments, body oils, etc, to prevent the mosquito bite. It’s better to have wired mesh on doors to prevent the entry of mosquitoes during morning and evening times. In case, symptoms like nausea, headache, or muscle pain, it is wise to get yourself checked by the doctor.

Khushkaran Singh

Inadequate health infra adding to woes

The rising cases of dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other vector and water-borne diseases in Punjab are a matter of serious concern. Rapid urbanisation, unplanned growth of cities and towns, mushrooming of slums, erratic social behaviour, faulty water storage practices have become perfect breeding grounds for diseases to flourish. The disposal of solid waste materials, lack of any specific vaccine or treatment, inadequate healthcare infrastructure and lackadaisical attitude of health and civic administrations are further compounding the problems. Realising its social and constitutional responsibility to protect public health, the CM has directed the Health Department to intensify efforts to check the fatal disease. Only concerted and collaborated efforts by the general public and the district authorities will help. A sustained awareness campaign about the importance of better civic sense should be undertaken on a war-footing through print and electronic media, NGOs and eminent members of civil society. All mosquito breeding habitats such as water containers, flower pots and desert coolers should be emptied of stagnant water. The Health Department and the Municipal Corporation should regularly survey, clean and sanitise the vulnerable areas like lanes, parks and markets, which are prone to waterlogging. People flouting the mandatory health instructions should be strictly penalised and the erring government officials and MCs should be held squarely accountable for dereliction of duty. Sincere and dedicated endeavours will surely make the country dengue and malaria-free like Sri Lanka.

DS Kang

Need Holistic strategy to combat diseases

Punjab grapples with the dengue epidemic every year as monsoon sets in. District-level authorities are to be blamed for the situation, which poses a potential public health challenge. Heaps of garbage have piled up in urban and rural areas, thanks to the apathy of the concerned officials and the municipal councillors. Moreover, government bodies are riddled with corruption, favouritism and inefficiency. For checking the spread of dengue, to reduce the loss of precious human lives and to prevent its occurrence in future, the government should adopt a comprehensive strategy. The local community and its leadership should actively participate in the joint efforts of the local administration, the NGOs, social and religious bodies in this regard. People should avoid mosquito bites, and seek immediate medical aid in case they experience symptoms like a high fever, body pains and bleeding under the skin, fatigue and restlessness. A proper disposal of solid waste, the cleaning of domestic water containers, the sanitisation of the environment, the management of water supply and an updating medical infrastructure are the key. Contact tracing and maintaining an adequate stock of blood platelets are some other effective preventive measures.

Tajpreet S Kang

Precaution, awareness key to check spread

The most appropriate method to contain the spread of the fatal disease would be implementing the two-pronged method of ‘Precaution’ and ‘Public Awareness’, stressing the aphorism – ‘Prevention is better than cure.’ The health officials must prioritise undertaking campaigns to clear dengue larvae. The Health Department and the Department of Information & Public Relations must join hands to create mass awareness regarding its symptoms, causes and preventive measures against it. The area councillors must be assigned the role of getting sprayed the anti-dengue medicine in their respective wards. The use of products like ‘Odomos’ and ‘All Out’ may be recommended.

Anshika Kohli

