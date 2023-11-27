Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

To instil fear of the law in criminals, several measures could be taken, such as ensuring that offenders are caught and punished consistently. To realise this, it is necessary to improve crime detection, investigation, and prosecution methods and ensure that culprits are brought to justice surely, swiftly, and impartially. The National Crime Records Bureau reports that Punjab has a low rate of investigation and charge-sheeting, indicating that many cases remain unsolved or poorly prosecuted. This results in a lack of faith in the justice system and a lack of deterrence. To address this issue, there is a need to empower the police and judiciary by increasing their capacity, resources, and adherence to due process of law and human rights standards. Furthermore, it is essential to tackle the root cause of crime, like unemployment, illiteracy, poverty, social exclusion, drug abuse, and political interference. These factors create an environment conducive to criminal activities, especially among youth and migrants. To reduce crime, various environmental designs, target hardening, surveillance, and regulation strategies can also be employed. These include installing CCTV cameras, improving street lighting, activating police patrolling, surveillance, and barricading at strategic points controlling access to crime-prone areas.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

Create jobs for youth

A tidal wave of crimes in the state over the last few months has terrorised the people. To deter criminals and goons from committing crimes, the government should explore employment opportunities for the youth. Unemployment leads to deviant behaviour, which is the root cause of crime. Secondly, the system has become over-dependent on technology. The system should accord importance to human intelligence as well. This will help prevent crime. To instil fear into the hearts of criminals, the trial of criminals should be completed within a unified time frame. The influx of weapons in the state is both a matter of grave concern and is fraught with danger. Punjab is a border state. The smuggling of weapons into the state can pose a challenge to its peace and tranquillity. The efficient police officers who crack cases and apprehend criminals should be suitably awarded.

Prof Rajan Kapoor

Timely completion of criminal trials

Where there is a will there is a way, it is up to the home ministry and the senior police officers how to frame a new mechanism to curb the criminal activities with an iron hand. Maintaining law and order and creating confidence of peace and brotherhood among the masses have always been the priority of the Punjab Police. The number of cops in police stations be increased and the department should transfer policemen from PAP / Police Lines to active beats in the urban and rural areas. The Police Department should ensure the posting of police men on every chowks to create atmosphere of confidence among people. The courts should ensure judgments announcing in the case of criminals within a stipulated period so that fear in the minds of criminals keep intact. Managing law and order should be the priority of police officers.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Fear of law missing

Fear of law and the machinery for its subsistence is a major factor in determining law and order situation in any developed country. But unfortunately in our society, fear of law in general is missing and no serious efforts are underway primarily owing to lack of political will. There are so many shortcomings and

widening gap between the incidence of crime and reaching logical conclusions up to punishing the guilty adequately and speedily within the legal frame work of criminal justice. To address the menace in beginning, there must be efficient and honest policing in preventing the crime; if however, the crime takes place, quick and professional response to chase the criminals wherever possible, registering FIR unconditionally, flawless and time-bound investigation and filing charge sheet in the designated court within shortest possible time and finally to plead the case for maximum severest punishment to the guilty. The criminals are provoked to stay in the criminal world primarily due to very low rate of conviction, tardy and indifferent judicial system and the corrupt practices prevalent in the whole system of justice administration of crimes.

Jagdish Chander

Tighten security of jails

Punjab has been experiencing a hefty rise in criminal cases more constantly in the juvenile field. It appears as if the offenders are not scared of the law and punishment imposed by the judiciary. To instil fear in them is a key feature to protecting the streets of Punjab. Identifying the underlying cause of the sudden disappearance of fear in those who have done wrong is crucial. The police should keep a check and catch the criminals a bit faster and more efficiently. Another bold but effective way can be to publicly announce a warning to all the wrongdoers and then be on sight to catch any of them as this might hurt their self-esteem and by the force of their ego, they will perform a nonsensical crime, that is when the authorities can catch them and set an epitome of what the result can be to do crime. It is impractical to put a whole burden on the police where this organisation is largely facing a crunch of manpower. An increase in manpower would result in efficacious implementation and enforcement of the laws and orders of the court. Other ways can be to tighten the surveillance of jails and the target sights. Jails were based on reformative theory whereas these turned out to be confinement places only. Emphasis should be laid down on the jail programmes to change the mindset of the inmates. People in general should be made aware of the stringent laws already in place in India. Court delays must be curtailed.

Lakshit Jindal

Onus is on police officers

After a long array of extolling gun culture and gang-wars in Punjab, a promising picture emerged upon AAP government avowing to end the menace. Amidst strict vigil initiated by law enforcing agencies, several hard core criminals and gangsters were put behind the bars while many others fled the state. Accordingly, law and order situation witnessed a considerable improvement. However, in the past few months there is again a spurt in instances of theft, loot, arson and murderous assaults, despite repeated claims of enhanced patrolling and good governance. For the purpose of durable peace and progress in the state, policing has to be more intensive and proactively involved, aided by modern scientific techniques. All the more, citizens’ cooperation to LEAs is very vital for early nabbing the culprits and to deal effectively with drug-paddlers and antisocial elements. Subjectively, the officials should be held accountable for unlawful happenings in their command areas

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

