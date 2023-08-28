Open House: What steps should the government take to check the floods in future?

Penalise officials for illegal constructions

Flood disasters are caused by natural phenomena, but their occurrences and impacts have been intensified through human actions and inactions. Mismanagement and corruption in the government are largely to blame for floods in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The state government has given strict guidelines that there would be no construction in Himachal. Despite that new buildings are continuously coming up in every corner of the state. The government should penalise employees who allow unauthorised constructions.

The government should promote green belt and road initiative to bring both risks and opportunities for sustainable development. Besides, the government should promote e-vehicles and give financial assistance for vehicle purchase.

Rohit Kumar Sehdev

Fix check valves in sewer traps

In order to check floods in future, the government should install check valves in sewer traps to prevent flood water backups. Secondly, construct interior barriers to stop low-level flood water from entering basements. Thirdly, seal basements walls with waterproofing compounds to avoid seepage. Clean gutters and downspouts. Lastly, place sandbags where necessary to protect vital areas.

Sanjay Chawla

Construct stilt houses, if possible

The extremely slow process of weathering breaks down mountain rocks, and the combined action of sun, wind, rain water and gravity sends it all, including the debris from land slips, to spread out in the downstream plains. This is how the fertile soil of our riparian region, was formed during its geologic history. The point to note is that floods used to be an annual feature in the past, with all the concomitant consequences like damaged crops and houses, because most dwelling units were made of mud and thatch. In order to prevent floods,20th century engineers raised mountainous concrete dams like Bhakra Dam, Pong Dam, Ranjit Sagar Dam, etc. in the hilly region to stop and store the flow of wasteful waters and regulate the supply thereof to irrigate land and produce precious electricity into the bargain, throughout the year. And it is undeniable that these dams have been serving their purpose very efficiently. They are very strong, have a huge capacity and cannot be easily damaged. However, this year’s floods have no precedence in living memory, though there is no guarantee that even more calamitous cloudbursts will not be seen in future. The natural slope of the land here is north to south and I think properly dug out and desilted downstream Beas, Satluj and Ravi can carry a reasonable outflow from the dams. In fact dam managers always plan for retaining and creating capacity. The only option for the government now is to ensure that all the flood channels including ‘haslis’ are restored to full capacity and tested. New structures in villages had better be built on stilts wherever possible. Construction of roads and rail tracks should provide for smooth passage of rain water. Bridge pillars and dhussi dams should be checked and reinforced, and any illegal mining in their proximity prevented. But it is a Herculean task for the government of the day to satisfactorily compensate the villagers who lost their crops, cattle, poultry and machinery in these floods. Such extreme weather events cannot be prevented now. Global warming is no longer only news. It has arrived in the shape of global drowning. It has to be faced.

Prof Mohan Singh

Clean canals, rivers every year

First of all, the Punjab government will have to make a strategy to stop floods in the state. Every year we have to face the same problem. The state government should maintain friendly relations with neighbouring states so that they can allow extra water to be passed through Punjab. It should guide the people to plant more saplings, because trees are very helpful in preventing floods. The government should construct strong dams with more capacity to maintain the rising level of water. In villages and cities, drain systems should be cleaned. Every year, canals and rivers should be cleaned, especially on monsoon days.

Subhkarman Kaur

Motivate people to plant trees

The government should build flood control infrastructure, including levees, dams, seawalls and tide gates. A warning system must be set up so people have sufficient time to save themselves. The government should not allow people to build buildings in flood-prone areas. The state government should see that the homes built near dams, rivers, and deep areas are authorised or unauthorised. If buildings are unauthorised, the government should take strict action against building owners. The state government should start a campaign to inform public about the importance of trees in our lives. Government officials encourage the public to plant more and more trees where there is a higher chance of flooding because trees can soak up excess rainwater.

Mehakpreet Kaur Nasarke

Remove illegal colonies along rivers

The people of Punjab had to pay heavily in terms of loss of life and property. Many expensive cars, buses, and other vehicles were washed away in the flood. Many farmers suffered heavy crop losses. Many people lost their homes and remained without food. Although the government is helping the flood-affected people, the loss of lives cannot be met. Whatever happened in Punjab, it was tragic and painful. The government should set up a separate department to deal with the flood-like situation. That department will see whether the dams are strongly built or not and the escape canals are properly constructed so that the water flow does not lessen. Railway tracks should be raised from earth level. Plants should be grown under the flood department. Tree axing should be banned completely. Sand mafia should be ousted from the state. Unauthorised colonies that are built near rivers, canals, and deep areas must be removed.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Compensate farmers, affected persons

A high-level committee be constituted of former chief engineers, superintending engineers, executive engineers along with the present chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers of Punjab Irrigation to design a mechanism on how to face the menace of floods. As due to global warming, natural calamity/ natural disasters have occurred due to torrential rains and cloud burst and the major reason is due to infrastructural development works. Development works are need of the hour and the government should be strict on encroachment in the low-lying areas near river beds. The government should appoint beldars, labour on contract basis and sophisticated works like spurs, studs, dhussi bandhs be constructed under the strict vigil of the government and officials concerned be made responsible for any mishap. Properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees have been destroyed in the flood waters. The government should compensate farmers, shopkeepers and land owners whose properties have been damaged in rain waters. The government should fame a policy for the release of excess water from dams.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Form committee for calamity prevention

The recent floods have destroyed the management and administration of Punjab resulting in a loss of over Rs 1,300 crore in total, including Rs 605 crore worth of damage to agriculture and Rs 173 crore to roads and buildings. The toll of life is also very formidable with a total death count of 41 and over 17,000 evacuated. The government needs to work even harder and at a quicker pace to prevent any more damage. With today’s technology and advancement, scientists and geologists can detect and almost accurately predict the weather and precipitation rate daily. Why not use this to control floods in future? By predicting the rain in any flood-prone zone, the government can be ready to face it beforehand and evacuate the area. There must be the formation of an active natural calamity prevention committee which would consist of expert geologists who take account of any form of natural disaster to avert losses. There ought to be a plantation of gigantic amount of trees and shrubs near the rivers and water sources to reduce the chances of floods drastically and also create and better environment. These steps would prove to be effective to stop the devastation of this sort of overflow in future .

Lakshit Jindal

Clean all water outlets

In parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, loss of life and property has been tremendous during the current spate of floods. The area witnessed unusual rainfall during this monsoon, which led rivers/ streams to overflow, causing breaches in bunds and landslides at many places. The consequential fury of floods has been so intense that it washed away many vehicles, destroyed bridges and roads, disrupted power supply in several areas. In Punjab, apart from damages to several households in flooded areas, paddy, maize and vegetables crops are badly destroyed. As a result, the worst affected farmers are demanding compensation to stand on footing again. The state government has issued instructions to its revenue department to assess the losses by conducting special girdawri. However, the losses are so extensive that providing adequate compensation is not possible by the state alone. Obviously, a robust national planning is earnestly required to mitigate the sufferings under such circumstances. As steps to prevent such disasters in future, upkeep of the dams and water reservoirs need to be regularly undertaken as a part of good governance by the government. Whilst nobody should be allowed to encroach the earmarked drainage channels, silt wherever accumulated should be removed for smooth flow of drainage water. Here it is so ironical that our under-earth water table is depleting fast, but hardly there is any concrete programme towards conservation of excess waters during widespread rains. The proposition of reverse wells envisaged in some countries, if implemented will help us in recharging the water table. Moreover, ruthless cutting of trees and mountains has to be restricted to avert landslides and emerging environmental complications. To tackle with the unwarranted situation, all water outlets, ponds, canals, streams be cleaned well before the rainy season. Besides, there has been a reckless exploitation of natural resources under the race of urbanisation and infrastructural development, we need to pay utmost attention towards them to save the environment and livestock. Specifically, the fasal bima yojna in vogue has to be made pragmatic to cover all kinds of crop losses, while a disaster relief fund ought to be raised to provide instant help to the states in the event of natural calamities. The current fury of floods has sent clear indications that Centre and states must work in tandem to find a sustainable solution to such adverse situation.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Strengthen river embankments

It is most unfortunate that Punjab is passing through a devastating phase caused by ravaging floods, leaving the people badly bruised with loss of lives and assets, never known before in the long past. No doubt, the government is taking temporary relief measures to salvage the situation, but it warrants a comprehensive strategy to be implemented over the period to find a sustainable solution in future. It is generally observed that more destruction is caused by the water released from Bhakra and Pong dam in view of having exceeded their defined storage capacity. To neutralise the impact, the government should build mini- storage dams at the descending path of Sutlej and Beas rivers passing through Punjab. Moreover, rivers embankments need to be further strengthened with regular and proper maintenance and special dhussi bandhs should be erected at identified vulnerable low-lying areas. More importantly, the encroachments on river beds and basin areas need to be strictly prevented with zero-tolerance towards illegal mining and other unauthorised activities.

Jagdish Chander

Identify vulnerable areas on priority

It’s time, we get accustomed to severe flooding, which can be attributed to climate change-compelled dynamic, threatening, erratic monsoon! The government’s outlook strictly needs to be earnest, proficient, proactive and collaborative to overcome such harrowing scenarios in future. The vulnerable areas must be identified on priority and provisions must be in place for the flood-affected people. The administration should hire expert services to develop counter-flood strategies, and even, seek their assistance in their practical implementation. The drainage, weather, disaster management and relief authorities of Punjab should coordinate with their counterparts in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, for improved cognizance and redressal of the distressing issue. In this way, any devastating or haywire situation can be surely averted.

Anshika Kohli

Take help of NGOs

Punjab is facing really a tough time with floods and its devastating effects. Thousands of people have to be evacuated as excess water released from Bhakra and Pong dams causes flooding in Punjab. Some people still stuck in their homes, sitting on their terraces with their little belongings are not ready to leave their homes. BSF jawans using boats for rescuing people to safer places in relief camps. NGOs are doing great job by visiting and giving them the things of their requirement. It is government’s duty to distribute ration equally in villages. First priority is to provide them clean and safe drinking water. Relief and rescue operation is must. Children education and safety is much needed. It’s a mammoth task, the government should take the help of NGOs to face this war-like situation. All of us are united.

Shashi Kiran

Use satellite-based monitoring

The recent heavy rains and flash floods due to atmospheric conditions in Himachal Pradesh have caused rivers and waterways to overflow, inundating numerous areas of Punjab, and causing loss of life, crops, and property. Breach of embankments and excess release of water from the dams further worsened the situation. Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar, the main rivers along with their tributaries and rivulets, have caused havoc in areas and cities near them. A large portion of these rivers lacked embankments in several places. Hence, to prevent such disasters, the Punjab Government should carry out regular repairs, maintenance, and strengthening of these embankments in time. Negligence, if any, as alleged by some experts on the part of the officials of BBMB in the release of excess water from dams by violating the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021 should be time-bound probed, and checked. Besides, channelisation of rivers could also be a potential solution, creating artificial channels for water to flow through, regulating levels, and diverting excess water. Satellite-based monitoring using river gauges, weather radars, and mobile apps should be adopted for timely flood warnings. To tackle climate change, utilisation of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, etc., should be encouraged. Conserving natural ecosystems including wetlands and forests can act as buffers against floods. But for all this, coordination and cooperation between the state and the Union government, NGOs, and NRIs is essential.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

