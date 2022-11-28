Open House Will the ban on the public display of firearms help rein in gun violence in the state?

Residents, too, must cooperate with govt

Undisputedly, lawlessness and terror hamper the growth of any state. Taking note of the sudden rise in the crime graph, the Punjab Government has banned public display of firearms, release of songs promoting gun culture on social media, besides dispensing with new arm licences for next three months. Also, a major reshuffle in the Police administration has been ordered to improve the state of affairs. Being sensitive to images projected in the media, the adolescent minds crazily follow the stage performers inciting violent vibes in songs. A few of them align with gangsters under temptation of earning quick bucks or cheap popularity. Several youngsters, disillusioned of the employment opportunities, get trapped in ugly pursuits which afford instant relief. Such vicious and violent indulgences have crossed all civilised boundaries in the recent past, vitiating law and order. Glorifying lethal or deadly weapons, even licensed ones is indeed ignoble. It induces negativity in our socio-cultural framework. But the ban on songs extolling gun culture may not be a logical or total solution to the issue. The measures currently taken by the administration will only be effective if all sections of society join hands to curb violence and vulgarity in words and action during social events and cultural celebrations.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Gun culture in state a security threat

If enforced in a stringent and systematic manner, the recent order will definitely help rein in gun violence in the state. The police also need to realize their responsibility in maintenance of law and order in the state. They must exercise their professional power in such a way, that the hitherto defaulters dread flouting any rule, and the masses feel relieved and secure. The government’s social media watchdogs should be cautious of any social media post encouraging gun culture. Account holders of such posts must be traced quickly and made to face the law. The SHOs should also act immediately in case of any firing incident being reported in their respective localities. A close watch should be kept on the activities of all entities involved in the channel of distribution of firearms. Any suspicious unlawful act must invite raids on the premises of the suspected hub of illegal practices. Whistleblowers can be lured with attractive rewards. The public, especially the youth, consider the celebrities in the songs and movies as their role models and follow the gun-oriented concepts propagated by them blindly, resulting in serious offences! The increasing gun violence is becoming an internal security threat in the border state! Any laxity can give an opportunity to the anti-social elements to implement their destructive plans. Action is the need of the hour!

Anshika Kohli

Smuggling of Illegal firearms a concern

In the wake of sudden spurt in gun violence during the past few months and fast deteriorating law and order, the Punjab Government’s decision to declare celebratory firing in marriages, religious functions and other events a cognizable offence is quite appreciable. Equally commendable is the move to review arms licences issued within the next three months and completely ban the issuance of new ones. Since celebratory firing poses a serious threat to life and vitiates the peaceful environment of the state, the government has done well to also ban Punjabi songs promoting gun culture and violence. The crackdown on liberal issuances of arms licences was long overdue. Though the previous government slowed down the process, it ruled out a blanket ban on issuing arms licences, saying it was a violation of people’s fundamental right and that a small percentage of licensed weapons were used to commit heinous crimes. The present government should adopt zero-tolerance policy to gun culture and ensure that its orders are properly implemented. It should also check the smuggling of illicit arms into Punjab from UP and other states. Those involved in this nefarious lucrative business should be strictly punished. The police force should work honestly and efficiently to tackle the menace. This will enable the people of the state to lead a safe and secure life without any sense of fear and intimidation.

DS Kang

Cancel arms licences obtained illegally

The rising graph of violence in the state has raised a serious concern among residents. Consequently, the AAP-led dispensation has banned the celebratory firing in weddings and religious functions, songs glorifying gun culture, violence and brandishing of firearms at public places and social media platforms. After review, the arms licences found issued flouting the norms or to wrong persons should be straightaway cancelled. Earlier also, after the intervention of the High Court, the Congress government had banned songs and movies promoting gangsters, gun violence, drugs and liquor, but it did not have the desired results. The current authorities should show strong political will and ensure that their fresh instructions are carried out in letter and spirit. They should also spread awareness among the people, particularly the youth, so that they wilfully reject all such singers. Politicians and political parties should refrain from vitiating political discourse. The government should also check smuggling of illicit arms and ammunition from outside the state. This will certainly help rein in gun violence, improve the law and order situation and save our society from its adverse impact.

Tajpreet S Kang

Shun singers glorifying gun, drugs

It’s a first-of-its-kind bold and brave move exercised by the state government. It will act as a deterrent and definitely help rein in gun culture. Previous governments brushed the issue under the carpet. If the law is implemented in letter and spirit, the glorification of weapons, drugs and liquor will stop. The brandishing of weapons in songs has left a negative impact on the vulnerable sections of the society, with youth digressing and entering the world of crime. Resultantly, the crime rate is on the upward swing. The children, too, imitate their stars and learn abusive lyrics, which is all the more detrimental for the moral and social fabric of our nation. Time is ripe to show the guilty singers door or send them behind bars for fomenting disharmony in the society. We, the residents, should instrospect and ask ourselves ‘why do we give importance to incendiary audios and videos’. Let us make our environment healthy and hygienic. In the hindsight, if the government’s directions fall on deaf ears and goes to the dogs, it will make itself a butt of jokes. The government should mobilise all available resources to curb this menace from its roots.

Simranjeet Singh Saini

Move welcome, but unlikely to succeed

The ban on the glorification of gun culture by Punjabi singers is a welcome move. Singers should not be allowed to make or sing songs promoting gun culture. They have so many other important issues and topics, including the Punjabi culture and traditions, which they can highlight through their songs and prevent youth from going astray. The liking for guns and firearms has something to do with the history of Punjab, which had to bore the brunt of several invaders and terrorism for a long time. Also, many people have started buying illegal firearms, especially katta, a countrymade pistol, from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Though the Punjab Government has started the review of arms licences in its bid to rein in gun culture and the resulting violence, it is unlikely to be successful, unless people of Punjab realise that it’s important that our youth focused on their career and future instead of firearms.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Don’t let the youth buy firearms

Music has the power to change our mindset, Emotions, sentiments and even the prevailing circumstances. Singers like Tansen, Baiju Bawara, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, etc, were the classic example of music getting personified. In the light of this fact, the Punjab Government’s ban on songs glorifying guns and public display of firearms is a step in the right direction. The youth, especially teenagers, get inspired by songs glorifying weapons, and brandish them in marriages and at public events to look “cool”, little realizing that accidental firing can snuff out someone’s life. Many fatal incidents of celebratory firing are being reported every day. In the West, there is a strong sentiment for banning weapons, as gun culture has only created problems in the form of mass shootings at schools, churches and other public places. Weapons are for safety, and not for public display. Punjab has witnessed in the past few years increasing number of incidents killing innocent. Some countries have already banned the open sale of guns and few are in pipeline to ban them.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Censor songs that create wrong culture

The decision of the Punjab Government should be appreciated in view of the violence that is promoted through songs and its resulting impact on the psyche of the youth. Such songs must be censored. The other decision on weapons is also commendable. The government should make sure that the supply of illegal weapons from the other states is completely stopped. The government is making a concerted effort to fight the gangster culture, but it needs to do more. The youth should be provided with good alternatives where they could channelise their energy. ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Dean’ was a step in the right direction. More public and private employment should be generated. Songs promoting the work culture should be inspired. The government must also focus on censoring the songs promoting drugs, which is promoted in almost every song these days. Many can argue that weapons have been promoted since the beginning of the Punjabi music industry, but its impact has spread widely because of its glorification in music videos.

Khushkaran Singh

Banning songs a toothless step

I disagree with the decision of the state government to ban songs glorifying the gun culture. The real question is: why do people even watch such song? Why do even common men feel the need to carry guns? Don’t they have faith in the state of law and order? Don’t they have faith in the Indian judiciary? What about the backlog of cases in the court? The judiciary should be strict while dealing with antisocial elements so that people can have faith in the government. The government needs to address the backlog of cases, instead of introducing populist measures like banning songs glorifying gun culture. This alone cannot help improve the law-and-order situation in any state.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

