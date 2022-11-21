Open House: Will the reshuffle of senior police officers improve the law and order in the state?

Officers need stable stay to show results

The transfer of government officials is not the solution to bring the deteriorating law and order back on track. The Punjab Police, which have successfully functioned during the height of terrorism in Punjab, are competent to deal with any emerging situation. The new government has transferred a number of police officers in the past eight months; whatever may be the reason(s), the Home Ministry should show confidence in its officers. The performance of officers can only be gauged if they spend a minimum period of one year at a particular location. Apart from a stable stay, they need zero political interference in order to implement the law of the land and keep the crime rate in check. Also, police personnel’s deployment at sensitive points, especially in cities, should be taken up on priority to infuse confidence among citizens. Last but not the least, police officers should be made accountable and responsible to solve the cases in a time-bound manner. If all these measures are implemented, I have no doubt that the force would come out with flying colours, and successfully arrest the trend of increasing thefts, traffic violations and a host of other law and order problems.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Unless force honest, transfers won’t help

The transfer of several police officers by the state government won’t help improve the law and order in the state. It is possible only when the junior officers and constabulary on the roads and in the streets are quite honest and efficient in carrying out their duty without taking bribes from offenders and law violators. So many police inspectors and lower-level police officials have been apprehended by the Vigilance Bureau lately. The higher level officers only do the recee in different areas once in a while. Drug traffickers are still smuggling narcotics without fear. If recent media reports are any indication, thefts cases are on the rise; robbers are making attempts to break open ATMs and even vehicle lifters are quite active. Even though criminals are caught, they are out soon to indulge in anti-social activities again. The criminals-police nexus has to be broken. The AAP government has won elections on the plank of getting the state rid of corruption. Now, it’s to be seen how they would make the force efficient, honest and free of black sheep, which are hindrance in maintaining the law and order.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Need change in mindset, not cops

Frequent transfers and postings of police officers will not make any difference to improve the law and order. The real problem is the mindset of police force, which needs a transformation to change their attitudes towards performing their duty sincerely and honestly. The Punjab Police are the highest paid force in the country. However, over the period it has become the most inefficient, casual, lethargic and physical unfit. On top of that, a large number of personnel are deployed on VIP security and as gunmen, drivers, domestic works and guards at officers’ residences and their offices, leaving a depleted force to maintain the law and order. Therefore, it’s vital that personnel are freed from abovementioned jobs and made available for patrol and surveillance duties and responding to the common man’s call promptly. Besides, to improve the system, irresponsible personnel should be given exemplary punishment in the form of stay on promotion, pay, allowances, and dismal in case of gross dereliction of duty. It has also been seen that a large number of them remain posted in their hometown for decades, making them lackadaisical. Finally, political interference also has to end, if we want the police force to function freely and in a professional manner.

Col GS Bhullar

Reshuffle of officers was long overdue

The major police reshuffle done recently by the AAP-led Punjab government was long overdue. Law and order has been a serious concern in the state for a long time. With the formation of the AAP government, the issue came to the fore. The recent reshuffle of senior police officers is bound to create a positive impact on the law-and-order situation in the state. For the new DGP, the task at hand should be restoring the faith of the public in law enforcement agencies. Since Punjab is a border state, the police force must keep a check on narco-terrorism.

Jagdish Chander

Use hi-tech equipment to improve policing

Months on, the Punjab Government waged a war against drug peddlers and antisocial elements. Leading from the front, top cops personally spearheaded the massive drive. However, the law and order continues to remain far from normal. The broad daylight murders of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar and a dera follower at Faridkot raise serious concerns. The state police earned wrath not only from the political opponents, but also a former senior cop and now Aam Aadami Party’s own MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. He asserted that officials must be held accountable for lax approach or discrepancies in their functioning. Following the developments, the Punjab Government has induced a major reshuffle in the Police administration. How these transfers would translate into improved performance, it has to be seen. However, for effective surveillance on criminals, tech-savvy equipment and high definition CCTV cameras should installed & monitored at all vulnerable points. Above all, a robust round-the-clock mechanism needs to be evolved to instil confidence in people. The measures taken to improve the situation will bring early results, provided all political parties join hands to create a sense of security and stability in the state. On the other hand, the police force must remain alert and show zero tolerance to mischief-mongers so that they dare not carry out any vicious activity.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Monitor performance of transferred cops

The continuously deteriorating law and order in the state has once again raised serious concern. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure peace and tranquility so that residents feel safe and secure. In the recent past, there has been an unprecedented spurt in crimes such as murders, burglaries, rapes, kidnapping and extortion bids, snatchings, liquor and drugs smuggling, air-dropping of arms from across the border, increased role of gangsters abroad to abet crimes in the state, etc. As a routine, transfers are made on the basis of performance. Normally, a police officer who enjoys good reputation is posted to another city or department in view of his professional competence. But sometimes, an officer is shifted as a punishment if he is found inefficient or is guilty of connivance with criminals. In a recent move, the current AAP dispensation has transferred a number of senior police officials. These transfers will help in tackling crime if political interference in the police administration is completely stopped. The functioning of police officials should be regularly monitored and reviewed. While those who are conscientious in doing their duties should be appreciated and given incentives, appropriate departmental action should be taken against the underperformers.

DS Kang

Police should get more autonomy to function

Of late, the state has witnessed some high-profile murders committed by gangsters, robberies, drug smuggling, cyber crimes, etc. The state government has so far failed to provide even basic security to the people. In yet another major reshuffle, the government has transferred many high-ranking police officers in the wake of rising crime graph in the state. No doubt, the state police have arrested a number of criminals and many of them have been either convicted or are facing trial. But there is no let-up in criminal activities. The possibility of an unholy nexus between the police and anti-social elements cannot be ruled out. In order to revamp the system, the high-ranking police officials should get more autonomy; and unnecessary political interference in their functioning should be eliminated. The prestige of police personnel should be maintained. Political leaders should not ask them to do their personal works. The additional police personnel assigned to political leaders, top officials and other VIPs should be withdrawn and deployed in their police stations and traffic arrangements to maintain law and order. They should be sensitised to be people-friendly and issues of the common man should be resolved in a stipulated time-frame. Strict action should be taken against corrupt and inefficient police personnel. Otherwise the breakdown of law and order would seem irretrievable. Since Punjab is a border state, the police should be ready to thwart any attempt to destabilise it.

Tajpreet S Kang

Efficient police force need of the hour

‘Corruption’ and ‘misuse of political power are the root causes of the failure of the police in dealing with the rising crimes across the region. The reshuffle in the Punjab Police would prove futile unless the appointed senior officials are truly devoted towards fulfilling the responsibility. Sincere, strict, strong and serious endeavours need to be made by the entire police department in checking the law and order across the state. An honest and efficient police force is the need of the hour to stifle the anti-social and anti-national elements and their illegal activities.

Anshika Kohli

Don’t hurt senior officers’ morale

The maintenance of law and order is the first and foremost duty of any state government. Before transferring police officers on the basis of deteriorating law and order, firstly, the state government must find the cause. Is it due to the inefficiency of the police force? Or is it due to the political rivalry and the impending polls in other states that the atmosphere of the state being vitiated? No doubt, if any police officer is not performing, punishment in the form of a transfer can be given to him/her. But more or less, transfers should be avoided before a certain tenure (say minimum three years of any officer) is not completed. Transferring any officer within shortest span of job tenure can decrease the confidence of the officers. Periodic review of performance of all officers should be conducted. If required, urgent motivational trainings should be given. Transferring officer sometimes become political issues and such controversies should be avoided.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

QUESTION

The Punjab Government has banned songs glorifying guns and the public display of firearms. A review of arms licences has also been ordered by the government. Do you think the move would help rein in gun violence in the state?