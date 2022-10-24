Open House: Will the two-hour window for bursting 'green' firecrackers curb air pollution?

Plan mass celebrations with green crackers

Diwali is celebrated every year with enthusiasm and joy across the country. It’s the festival to spread happiness, but wasteful expenditure on firecrackers and resulting pollution is something that can easily be avoided. Bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night aggravates air pollution. A day after the festival, the environment gets hazy and the air quality index (AQI) worsens due to smoke and noise pollution. The climate is vitiated by toxic gases and chemicals, which lead to several health problems, especially related to skin and respiration system. The restrictions are announced every year, but not adhered to. To make the fresh announcements work, the government should organise community celebrations by holding laser shows and arrange common display of green fireworks. Cracker sellers as well as the manufacturers should be forewarned of shutdown, while violators be dealt with carrot and stick policy. Obviously, it is the responsibility of each one of us to protect environment for one and fellow citizens’ good health. Here the NGOs and other organisations can play an effective role to sensitise the public about the ill-effects of bursting crackers. Certainly, the need is to have a total check on harmful crackers lest the ban without enforcement will merely be a farce!

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

People have to act responsibly

Even though the government has restricted the bursting of crackers to mere two hours on the eve of Diwali and Gurupurb and restricted the e-commerce sites from selling or delivering crackers, the outcome depends on how effectively the decisions are implemented. In my opinion, these initiatives can be successful in curbing air pollution and keeping a check on accidents resulting from firecrackers. However the challenge is that firecrackers are always available in the market in large numbers and the people rarely adhere to the time period for bursting these. In the past few years, despite certain restrictions, the quality of air has only deteriorated after Diwali, wreaking havoc on the health of all those who suffer from bronchitis-related diseases. The success of the government’s decision largely depends on the masses, who have to act responsibly and burst crackers within the given time period. If these directions are strictly followed and the authorities too are serious in getting these implemented on the ground, there is no reason why we can’t witness a clear sky and breathe clean air the days following the festivals.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru