Open House With city riddled with civic problems, will candidates make populist promises to woo voters?

Solution to the civic problems is in our hands if we are serious like maintaining our own homes. The state government should create an institution under local bodies ministry where mayors, city councillors and other staff related to the area maintenance, cleanliness be educated and trained with latest techniques. Clean potable water supply, the basic need for health, against many avoidable diseases, must be ensured by councillors with regular lab tests. Indore city and also nearby Chandigarh are well maintained cities, the former, being India’s cleanest city for continuous many years. Mayors, councillors, should visit Indore and interact with authorities concerned to know the ways and means of improving the civic issues in their cities. Councillors, along with area residents, should take a ‘foot journey’ at least once in a fortnight to locate potholes, garbage dumps in their area. MLA/MP/ mayor and town commissioner too fix up time for similar walks at least quarterly. Plastic strip speed breakers should be removed and replaced with standard cement speed breakers. Warning boards and well painted strips, only on approved places, should be installed.

BM Singh

Heavy traffic congestion on a city road. File

Change organisational structure of MC

Yes, certainly the MC will inherit the legacy of sham. This is because of the fact that even after passage of many years of Independence, our city has been ruled by various political parties leaders and the MC authorities just gave false populist promises to people of our city and did nothing at all to even provide basic civic facilities like good roads, garbage dumps, smooth traffic flow and clean water supply. Even smaller countries who have achieved Independence much after India achieved, their MC authorities have fulfilled basic civic necessities of their residents. Our freedom fighters like Sardar Bhagat Singh who laid down their lives for getting freedom dreamt of a prosperous state, but the reality is converse. Our present state government political leaders boasts of being followers of Sardar Bhagat Singh, but I think it is totally hypocritical on their part because of the fact of poor plight of civic conditions in our city like potholed roads, lack of garbage dumps, traffic congestion and poor water supply. The only remedy lies in changing the organisational structure of MC by deleting the concept of MC organisation as a whole. Instead of it the government should establish a private committee which is empowered with same duties and responsibilities as of present MC authorities, but only its constitution should be changed by appointing in it only professionals like engineers, architects, etc. who can really bring change in civic amenities of our city through their knowledge.

Sanjay Chawla

City needs basic amenities

After wasting so much time and precious goodwill earned following the landslide victory in the February 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, AAP has finally decided to hold elections to the five municipal corporations before November 15. The exact date is yet to be announced. Better late than never. In Amritsar, the mayor had already switched his loyalty from Congress to AAP along with many councillors, much like Bhajan Lal had done in Haryana to retain his chief ministership long ago. However, as reported by The Tribune in these columns under its feature Ward Watch, the city does not enjoy an efficient municipal service vis-a-vis basic amenities like proper roads, a minimum level of uniform sanitation and clean water supply. Right now, the election fever is not yet seen and parties have not finalised names of contestants. Even AAP seems undecided in many wards and we see disregard of the odd-even principle at some places like Ward No.47 which is reserved for women candidates consecutively, in spite of protests from men. The issues are the same. Credit should be given where due, for freshly resurfaced Circular Road and busy trunk roads but the withdrawal of BRTS has hampered the movement of the common man. May be absence of this public transport is one of the reasons why there are no traffic jams nowadays. The municipal corporation has not done anything to spruce up the Ram Bagh, Rose Garden, Sakattri Bagh and other parks in the city, all overgrown with congress grass. There will be promises, perhaps to be breached as before. The five-year-old project, beautification of Circular Road, seems no one’s baby. Still, there will be a lot of noise in the coming weeks and the city walls will see posters from known and mostly strange faces claiming our ‘Keemti vote’. Some change is guaranteed — the huge name plates of the winners will come up, in Punjabi, English and Hindi at every nook and corner of their ward.

Prof Mohan Singh

Outline clear and actionable plans

It is disheartening to witness the state of our city as we approach the upcoming municipal corporation elections in November. Potholed roads, overflowing garbage dumps, relentless traffic congestion, and unreliable water supply have become the unfortunate hallmarks of our urban landscape. These issues not only inconvenience the residents but also raise serious questions about the legacy that the municipal corporation (MC) will inherit and the promises that will be made in the run-up to the elections. The condition of our infrastructure, particularly our roads, is a reflection of inadequate planning and maintenance. Potholes have become a perennial problem, causing damage to vehicles and posing safety hazards. Garbage dumps are a blot on the city’s image and a health hazard for all. Traffic congestion not only results in lost time but also contributes to air pollution, affecting the overall quality of life. Meanwhile, erratic water supply disrupts daily routines and forces residents to rely on expensive alternatives. The question that naturally arises is whether the MC, which is ultimately responsible for addressing these issues, can deliver on its promises. Over the years, we have witnessed the cycle of pre-election populist promises, often with a lack of follow-through once the elections are over. It’s concerning that these fundamental problems persist, even as new assurances are made to the people. The legacy of neglecting these issues is a burden that the incoming MC will inherit. It is essential for the political leaders and candidates to recognise the gravity of the situation and outline clear and actionable plans to address these problems. Mere rhetoric and election-time promises will not suffice. It’s time for a genuine commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure and services. Citizens, too, have a role to play in holding the MC accountable. We must demand transparency, efficiency, and the responsible use of public resources. Civic participation and awareness are key to ensuring that our elected representatives fulfil their obligations. As we approach the elections, it’s high time for a more responsible and forward-thinking approach to governance. Let us hope that the promises made are not just empty words but concrete steps towards a city that we can be proud of — one that prioritises the well-being and convenience of its residents above all else.

Ekamnoor Singh

Concerted efforts by all stakeholders

The local bodies / municipalities are the primary face of the government responsible for upkeep of city infra and civic facilities to the residents in their area of governance. Presently, elections to these bodies are announced and the candidates in the fray are out to conjure every trick to register win. As usual, they may make tall promises while canvassing for votes, but the electorates often find disillusioned as very little is done after winning the polls. The majority of municipal bodies fail to undertake adequate steps for improvement and the residents continue to suffer despite bearing taxes and other maintenance levies. As seen over the past few years, there is a colossal increase in bio-mass and domestic waste but on account of problems of labour and enough dumping sites, garbage lies scattered around houses/ localities for many days, severely polluting the surroundings. Consequently, air quality index (AQI) is depleting dangerously at some places, especially across densely populated towns. It causes serious health hazards like bronchitis and heart related ailments to so many. Besides, due to the carelessness of PWD authorities, roads and streets lay broken for months together with huge potholes here and there, adding much to the inconvenience of commuters. Drainage and sewerage pipes are not properly cleaned and at some places are badly damaged or encroached, hindering the smooth discharge of excess water resulting in stagnation around localities. Such stinking water and garbage give surge to dengue and malaria cases. To the utter dismay, health authorities are rarely held accountable for this gross negligence of not taking prompt action against violations. Obviously, there is an urgent need to have a definite strategy to check alarming pollution by prohibiting the use of toxic chemicals, unspecified chimneys and untreated flow of harmful affluents into water bodies. In fact, it is the solemn duty of all to keep environment neat and clean for the safety of living organism. While an efficient disposal of bio-waste is essential by adopting scientific ways, industrial pollution has to be curbed through incentives and stringent follow up action. To overcome vehicular pollution, congestion during peak hours must be monitored to control emissions.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Voter awareness campaign

Certainly, municipalities in Punjab are likely to inherit cities that are plagued with various civic issues such as potholed roads, garbage dumps, traffic congestion, inadequate water supply, and clogged sewage. Unfortunately, political leaders of all parties have nothing substantial to offer for development, except for providing populist freebies. The majority of the people have also become accustomed to such tactics, even though the freebies, like electricity, water supply, foodgrains, healthcare, bus travel, loan waivers, etc. may not be in their long-term interest. The politicians emotionally blackmail the voters by making false and impractical promises based on religion, caste, language, region, nationalism, etc. This is having a detrimental impact on the state’s economy. After acquiring power, the ruling party often blames the opponents or the Central Government for the issues faced by the state or its people. However, in the upcoming municipal elections, the impact of populist measures may vary depending on various factors such as voter awareness, participation, the role and influence of media and social media, and the enforcement and monitoring of the election code of conduct and rules, etc. Past experience suggests that municipal elections in the state are often manipulated by the ruling party through tactics such as favourable delimitation of wards, political arm-twisting, defections, misuse of official machinery, the police force, or interfering in the election process by rejecting the nomination papers of opponents on one pretext or another, thereby undermining the democratic process.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

Create environment for progress

It would be obsolete to believe in the clichés of the deceptive, to-be passive public representatives, and the MC shall apparently continue to be infamous for its corruption and negligence-characterised functioning. ‘Smart City Jalandhar ‘ is till date, just a castle in the air, with the failure of successive officials in realising this goal. A congenial environment, rid of political interference is a prerequisite to expect some output or progress, being initiated by the enterprising, enthusiastic civil servants. Whip-cracking and true blue populists are required for the switcheroo of the city, with sturdy, smooth, sustainable roads, waste segregation and processing, traffic management, round-the-clock water supply. Else, the legacy of crores being conferred and vanishing would prevail!

Anshika Kohli

representatives not

serving people

It is for the first time that municipal elections are going to be held in Punjab after the installation of AAP government in the state. But the level of excitement and aspirations the people had during state elections is missing now. It is particularly so because of lack of visible improvement in almost all the avenues of local administration of all MCs including that of Jalandhar. However, it is a matter of hope and expectations only that new elected body will rise to the occasion to clear entire mess the city is grappling with for the last so many years. Presently, the roads are in the worst condition, traffic chaos are at the peak in every corner of the city, all the roads and streets are riddled with the heaps of garbage, waste management system is still non existing, garbage burning is rampant, stray cattle are freely roaming, the trees are being cut and pruned without any policy and control, exhibiting overall impression of lawlessness in the city. It is generally believed that the crux of all these evils is prevalent corruption which is still rampant in spite of CM’s assurances. Most of the candidates are in the fray not to serve the people with required dedication to make the city clean and healthy but to pursue their own agenda of self- aggrandizement only. Under such a scenario, only god can save our city once we all proud of it.

Jagdish Chander

Smart city funds

to improve infra

In democracy political parties highlight the achievements and poll promises, if voted to power they will carry out development works in the city. Earlier, former mayors of Jalandhar even promised to make the city like Paris. Jalandhar city had witnessed major infrastructure development projects during the BJP-SAD tenure in the past. BJP senior leader and former minister Manoranjan Kalia as health minister inaugurated the PIMS (Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences) and reconstruction of the Civil Hospital building bringing modern health facilities in the city. Similarly, as local bodies minister he got constructed / completed flyovers of BMC Chowk, Layallpur College, DAV College and Damoria Pul. As people of Jalandhar have high hopes from the future mayor. The major old problem of garbage has put the masses of Jalandhar in dilemma due to the exceeding of garbage in the existing dump. Fifty-year-old drinking water supply pipes need immediate attention. Traffic congestion is the major problem and a new mechanism is the need of time to be introduced. With smart city funds, the problems of civic amenities can be put on track.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

