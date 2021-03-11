Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

Innovation Mission Punjab (IMPunjab), a unique private-public partnership that aims to build, empower and act as a catalyst for local start-up communities in the state, conducted an open idea pitch challenge at Lovely Professional University.

The challenge was a part of IMPunjab’s Monthly Innovation Challenge being organised in the universities of the state to build a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship and support innovative ideas and founders from Punjab.

Over 50-plus ideas were shortlisted as finalists from the overall participation by the students in the open idea pitch challenge by submitting a one-minute ‘Pitch Tape’ of their idea. The pitched ideas were shortlisted based on their originality, innovativeness, commercial viability, feasibility, and business model and presented to the jury.

Sahil Aurora, founder of Shescooty from Jalandhar city, Tanveer Naushad, founder, Spidrone, and Riya Roy, founder, Alokita, from Lovely Professional University were the winners of the open idea pitch. The three winners received a cash prize of Rs10,000 each along with an opportunity to be showcased to local incubators for ‘Supported Incubation’ at centres of excellence.

The winners will also get the opportunity to participate in the annual Roar Finale Ideathon. The most innovative women-led idea by Rupal Mathur from Simplify was also incentivised with a special reward. Apart from the rewards, the winners will get internship opportunities at existing start-ups to provide more exposure and hands-on experience in building companies. They will also have the chance to evaluate and commercialise technologies being developed at leading research institutions in the region, including IISER, NABI, and IIT Ropar.

Talking about the challenge, Somveer Anand, CEO & Mission Director, IMPunjab, said: “With over 8.5 lakh students and 1.4 crore working professionals, the state has a large pool of potential youngpreneurs. Punjab is an entrepreneurial state with a strong footprint of entrepreneurs worldwide and in India. IMPunjab aims to create a wave of innovation that echoes throughout Punjab through a series of monthly idea pitch competitions targeting youngpreneurs.”